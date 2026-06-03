Waithira, Morrison and Akonnor headline SportPesa Premier League awards

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Joseph Waithira of Murang’a Seal celebrates after scoring in the SportPesa Premier League. [Murang’a Seal, X]

Murang’a Seal goal machine Joseph Waithira, Gor Mahia’s midfield maestro Enock Morrison and K’Ogalo title-winning coach Charles Akonnor will headline the SportPesa Premier League awards as attention in Kenyan football shifts from the pitch to the red carpet.

The gala comes after months of drama, tight title races and standout individual performances, with Gor Mahia emerging as league champions in a season that once again confirmed their dominance in Kenyan football.

Much of the focus will be on the Player of the Season award, where several big names are competing for the top individual honour.

Murang’a Seal striker Joseph Waithira stands out as one of the strongest contenders after a brilliant season in front of goal.

His 19 goals not only earned him the Golden Boot but also kept his club competitive in many tough matches. His sharp finishing and consistency have made him one of the most feared forwards in the league.

He faces strong competition from Gor Mahia midfield duo Enock Morrison and Musa Shariff. Morrison has been a key figure in the middle of the park, controlling games with calm passing, strong work rate and smart decision-making.

Shariff, on the other hand, played a crucial role in the attack, stepping up in important matches during K’Ogalo’s title-winning run.

AFC Leopards defender Kayci Odhiambo and Mara Sugar’s Jimmy Owili complete the shortlist, both recognised for their steady and reliable performances throughout the season.

The Coach of the Season category is also expected to draw attention, with Gor Mahia’s Charles Akonnor leading the race after guiding the club to another league title in his first season in charge. His impact has been immediate and effective.

However, he faces a strong challenge from AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani, who helped improve Ingwe’s form and competitiveness during the season. APS Bomet’s Sammy Omollo is also in the running after steering his newly promoted side away from relegation concerns.

In the Young Player of the Season category, several rising stars will be looking to make their mark. Kariobangi Sharks winger Humphrey Aroko impressed with his pace and attacking flair, while Nairobi United midfielder Kevin Wangaya stood out for his maturity and control in midfield.

Mara Sugar defender Robinson Musungu, Kakamega Homeboyz attacker Oliver Machaka and AFC Leopards youngster Kelly Madada are also nominated after breakthrough seasons that signalled bright futures ahead.

The Best Midfielder award also features Morrison once again, where he is up against Tyson Otieno, Estone Esiye, Biron Otieno and Geoffrey Ojunga in a competitive field shaped by strong midfield performances across the league.

At the back, the Best Defender category brings together Jimmy Owili, Abud Omar, Wycliffe Omondi, Kayci Odhiambo, Robinson Musungu and Paul Ochuoga, all of whom played key roles in stabilising their teams.

The Golden Boot race has already seen Waithira lead the way, but Ulinzi Stars forward Paul Okoth remains in contention as final statistics are confirmed after the closing fixtures.

In goal, Shabana’s Stephen Ochieng Otieno is expected to take the Golden Glove after a season filled with crucial saves.

Discipline will also be rewarded, with Mara Sugar, Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United competing for the team award, while Drona Openda, Ian Omondi and Timothy Ekhavi are shortlisted for the individual honour.