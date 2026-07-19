Facebook desktop outage reported worldwide

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Despite the desktop disruption, users on the Facebook mobile app were able to browse their news feeds. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Facebook users experienced a widespread disruption on Sunday that affected the platform's desktop version, leaving many unable to access the social media site through web browsers.

The outage primarily impacted users accessing Facebook via desktop browsers, including many in Kenya, while the mobile application continued to function normally for most users.

"Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes." A message popped up for those trying to access the platform via desktop.

Despite the desktop disruption, users on the Facebook mobile app were largely able to browse their news feeds, post updates and send messages without interruption.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known, and Meta had not issued an immediate statement on the incident or disclosed the number of users affected.