Court bars Baringo Senator from disputed five-acre land

Audio By Vocalize

A court has temporarily barred Baringo Senator Vincent Chemitei, from trespassing on a 5-acre property in Mochongoi, Baringo County, which previously belonged to his late father.

Marigat’s Principal Magistrate Ritah Amwayi ruled that Anthony Kiplagat had provided evidence warranting him to halt possession of the land until a dispute over the ownership is determined.

The Principal Magistrate said that Kiplagat established a prima facie case that he transacted with Chemitei’s father on the subject land before his demise.

“The applicant (Kiplagat) attached a sale agreement and photographs to show that he took possession. He also provided acknowledgments and MPesa statements, demonstrating that he purchased the property from the deceased,” ruled Amwayi.

Further, the court found that Kiplagat also established a prima facie case through documentary evidence that Baringo Senator had trespassed on the subject land.

The Principal Magistrate held that Kiplagat had shown that he had legal and equitable interest in the subject property and that the Senator had infringed on his right over the land.

“From the foregoing, I find that the defendant’s (Chemitei) continued trespass prevents the applicant from enjoying the quiet possession of the land to which he has legal interest,” she ruled.

The Principal Magistrate said that if the Senator was not restrained from the land, there was real danger that he would alter the character of the land and waste its resources, at Kiplagat’s expense.

Amwayi ruled that Kiplagat had proved that he would suffer irreparable harm if the order he sought was not granted and the balance of convenience was in his favour.

“This court hereby issues a temporary injunction restraining the defendant from trespassing, alienating or in any way interfering with all the subject land, pending the hearing and determination of the case,” she ruled.

The court dismissed Chemitei’s preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction, ruling the same lacked merit.

Chemitei had claimed that Kiplagat lacked the capacity to institute the case because it was contrary to the Law of Succession Act.

The Senator argued that under the law of succession, he lacked the legal capacity to be sued in respect of the said land.

“The subject land forms part of the estate of my deceased father and the applicant failed to sue the duly appointed legal representative of the estate,” submitted Chemitei.

However, the court ruled that Kiplagat was not pursuing a claim against the estate of the deceased, but sued Chemitei in his personal capacity on allegations of trespass on the land.

“As such, the defendant cannot use the deceased’s estate as a shield and based on the foregoing, this court finds and holds that the defendant’s preliminary objection lacks merit,” she declared.

The Principal Magistrate said that the equitable remedy of temporary injunction was issued solely to prevent grave and irreparable injury that could not adequately be compensated by an award of damages.

The case will be mentioned on September 8 for compliance and further directions.