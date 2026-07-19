Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Cat rescued from ruins of Venezuela quake offers 'ray of hope'

By AFP | Jul. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A volunteer rescuer holds a cat after pulling it out from under the rubble of a building in Venezuela. [Juan Barreto, AFP]

A weakened cat was pulled from under the rubble of a collapsed residential complex in Venezuela on Saturday in what a rescuer described as a "ray of hope" in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes.

More than 5,100 people were killed when back-to-back quakes struck the South American nation on June 24, with the coastal state of La Guaira hit hardest.

Volunteer rescue worker Andres Carvajal said he spotted the cat during a search in a La Guaira housing complex that had been reduced to rubble.

"We saw the cat, it got scared and went back inside, deeper into the building," Carvajal told AFP. It was unclear when it had become trapped.

"I went in, took off my glove, put some cat food on my arm... It gradually came closer and, of course, ate with a bit of desperation," the 21-year-old university student said.

Carvajal had written "el gato" -- "the cat" -- on his helmet, which he said had been his nickname since elementary school.

He and other students from the Central University of Venezuela, in Caracas, formed an association to help with rescue operations.

Once rescued, the cat was handed over to a small camp where vets were on standby. It was given fluids and cleaned before being sent to a shelter.

"I'm very happy we found it," Carvajal said.

"It's impossible not to feel empathy for any life that's here. And finding this little cat is obviously a ray of light, a ray of hope."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Venezuela Earthquake Cat Rescued La Guaira
.

Latest Stories

Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
Politics
By David Odongo
43 mins ago
How rising Eastleigh is being strangled by drugs, insecurity
Nairobi
By Hudson Gumbihi
43 mins ago
Of Judiciary and LSK wars: who blinks first?
National
By Kamau Muthoni
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
By David Odongo 43 mins ago
Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
Of Judiciary and LSK wars: who blinks first?
By Kamau Muthoni 43 mins ago
Of Judiciary and LSK wars: who blinks first?
How rising Eastleigh is being strangled by drugs, insecurity
By Hudson Gumbihi 43 mins ago
How rising Eastleigh is being strangled by drugs, insecurity
The whims and memes from Ol Kalou
By Peter Theuri 43 mins ago
The whims and memes from Ol Kalou
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved