McCarthy faces emotional South Africa reunion

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Kenya National football team Harambee Stars finishing on the podium as bronze medalists during the FIFA Series friendly in Rwanda on April 1, 2026. [Harambee Stars]

The road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations officially began after the qualifiers draw held in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya national football team is placed in a challenging Group D alongside South Africa national football team, Guinea national football team and Eritrea national football team.

While Kenya has already secured automatic qualification as one of the tournament co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the qualification campaign will provide Harambee Stars with a crucial opportunity to test themselves against some of the continent’s experienced footballing nations ahead of the 2027 finals.

The qualifiers will be played between September 2026 and March 2027 as Africa’s best teams battle for places at what is expected to be one of the biggest AFCON tournaments in history.

The draw has also set up an emotional reunion for Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, who will come face-to-face with his native South Africa.

McCarthy remains one of Bafana Bafana’s greatest football icons and the country’s all-time leading scorer after an illustrious playing career that saw him shine for clubs such as FC Porto, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2004 under José Mourinho.

Now leading Kenya’s rebuilding project, McCarthy will have the unusual task of guiding Harambee Stars against the nation he once proudly represented.

The clash is expected to attract major continental attention because of both the quality of the teams involved and the personal storyline surrounding the Kenyan tactician.

South Africa enter the qualifiers as one of the strongest sides in the group. The 1996 African champions have experienced a revival in recent years following impressive performances at continental level, including a strong showing at the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast where they finished among the top sides.

Bafana Bafana boast a squad filled with players from leading African and European clubs and are expected to be favorites in Group D.

Guinea also presents a formidable challenge. The West African nation has consistently qualified for major continental tournaments and is widely respected for producing technically gifted footballers.

Known as the National Elephants, Guinea has built a reputation around fast attacking football and physical strength. The team has previously featured stars such as Naby Keïta and continues to remain competitive in African football.

Eritrea, although considered outsiders in the group, will be eager to prove themselves on the continental stage.

The Red Sea Boys have struggled historically in international football due to limited exposure and resources, but their inclusion adds unpredictability to the group. Eritrea will be hoping to use the campaign as a platform to gain experience and rebuild its football profile in Africa.

For Kenya, the qualifiers represent more than just preparation matches. Harambee Stars are seeking to rebuild confidence after years of inconsistency and absence from major tournaments. The appointment of McCarthy signaled Kenya’s ambition to create a competitive squad capable of making an impact when the tournament kicks off on home soil in 2027.

CAF also separated the three East African co-hosts into different groups. Uganda national football team will face Tunisia, Libya and Botswana in Group H, while Tanzania national football team landed a difficult Group L featuring Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.