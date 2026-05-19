New motorsports body up and running with autocross action at Stoni Athi

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Action during the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha. [File, Standard]

There was jubilation as fans welcomed the rebirth of motorsport in Kenya at the weekend.

This follows the recent recognition of Motorsports Kenya Federation (MKF) by the government as the official and legitimate motorsport governing body in the country.

Presiding over its first ever event, at the second round of 2026 Kenya National Autocross and Autocross Plus series held in Stoni Athi on Sunday after taking control of the office, MKF was hailed by motorsport enthusiasts, terming the federation a new dawn for racing in Kenya.

“MFK is godsend. I believe it will promote proper governance and structures that will encourage a level playing ground for all competitors, young and old, with the hope of bridging the current gap that is there," Carol Bengi, a fan and respected figure within the motorsport community, told Standard Sports.

Her welcome was warm, but her message was substantive, cutting through the celebrations to address what the registration actually means structurally for the sport.

“That gap, between the established and the emerging, between those with resources and those with only talent, has been one of the most persistent criticisms levelled at Kenyan motorsport over the past decade,” she said.

For rally ace Tinashe Gatimu who recently plied trade at the WRC Safari Rally in March and is currently testing her mettle in the African Rally Championship series, MKF will provide a new tenure that will bring equity to al and sundry in the industry.

“I firmly believe that everyone now has an opportunity to grow and develop in the sport, it doesn’t matter whether you are a driver, a mechanic or a marshal.

"We, as the competitors, were tired of the confusion and were happy to have MK as the registered federation and to have people in power who care for the competitors, marshals, officials and the stakeholders," Gatimu said.

The second round of the 2026 Kenya National Autocross and Autocross Plus series was graced by over 45 entries, including 15 drivers who were under 18.

During the action on Sunday Karamveer Rooprai won the cadet junior buggy while Michuki Hinga triumphed in the 2WD non-turbo class car.

Gurdeep Singh won in the 2WD turbo buggy with Suleiman Munyua emerging top in the 2WD turbo cars category and Amman Ganatra ruling in the 4WD with 35mm action.