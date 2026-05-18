Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kirimi powers to glory at VetLab Club event

By Sammy Mose | May. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Wasim Ali secured the Gross winner title after firing 75 gross during the Kengen golf tournament series. [File, Standard]

Ericv Karimi is the overall winner of the eighth and final leg of the Kengen golf tournament series. 

Kirimi navigated the long and challenging VetLab Sports Club course, carding a score of 42 stableford points to beat 256 corporate and guest golfers.  

“I started on the back nine, where I had a good sail, and my partners threatened to report me to the captain, claiming that I had a fake handicap since, to them, I was playing better than a handicap 25. Again, on the front nine, I had an equally great showing, which cemented my win for the day,” said Kirimi. 

The tournament was hosted at eight other venues and attracted a total of 1232 golfers from across the country. 

While Kirimi took the top honours, Wasim Ali secured the Gross winner title after firing 75 gross. 

Victor Onyango won the Men’s category with a score of 41 stableford points, followed closely by Solomon Atsiaya on 40 stableford points.

Rose Mwarania scored 37 stableford points to win in the ladies catergory ahead of second-place winner Wangari Kabugu, who registered 34 stableford points. 

Francis Mugo won the senior prize after scoring 33 stableford points with Prince Moreno winning the junior title with 31 stableford points.

At the Thika Sports Club course, Kim Nderitu won the Kenya Golf Union Chairman 2026 prize with 40 stableford points.  

Edward Nyamu, rounded up 35 stableford points to be declared the Division One Men winner. Eunice Muthemba starred in the same division.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kengen Golf Tournament Series Ericv Karimi VetLab Sports Club Wasim Ali
.

Latest Stories

Theatre of hope: How silent Tana River ward came alive to save lives
Theatre of hope: How silent Tana River ward came alive to save lives
Coast
By Eunice Omollo
1 hr ago
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
Eastern
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
National
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel crisis: Kenyans on their own as clueless government fumbles transport sector
By Edwin Nyarangi and Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Fuel crisis: Kenyans on their own as clueless government fumbles transport sector
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Ukambani: Chaos, barricades as police battle protesters
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Fuel protests cripple transport nationwide
Economy suffers billions in lost business as firms remain closed
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Economy suffers billions in lost business as firms remain closed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved