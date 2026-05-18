Kirimi powers to glory at VetLab Club event

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Wasim Ali secured the Gross winner title after firing 75 gross during the Kengen golf tournament series. [File, Standard]

Ericv Karimi is the overall winner of the eighth and final leg of the Kengen golf tournament series.

Kirimi navigated the long and challenging VetLab Sports Club course, carding a score of 42 stableford points to beat 256 corporate and guest golfers.

“I started on the back nine, where I had a good sail, and my partners threatened to report me to the captain, claiming that I had a fake handicap since, to them, I was playing better than a handicap 25. Again, on the front nine, I had an equally great showing, which cemented my win for the day,” said Kirimi.

The tournament was hosted at eight other venues and attracted a total of 1232 golfers from across the country.

While Kirimi took the top honours, Wasim Ali secured the Gross winner title after firing 75 gross.

Victor Onyango won the Men’s category with a score of 41 stableford points, followed closely by Solomon Atsiaya on 40 stableford points.

Rose Mwarania scored 37 stableford points to win in the ladies catergory ahead of second-place winner Wangari Kabugu, who registered 34 stableford points.

Francis Mugo won the senior prize after scoring 33 stableford points with Prince Moreno winning the junior title with 31 stableford points.

At the Thika Sports Club course, Kim Nderitu won the Kenya Golf Union Chairman 2026 prize with 40 stableford points.

Edward Nyamu, rounded up 35 stableford points to be declared the Division One Men winner. Eunice Muthemba starred in the same division.