African stars in Europe: Antoine Semenyo wins it for City

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Manchester City's Ghanaian midfielder,Antoine Semenyo (C) celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, on May 16, 2026.[AFP]

Antoine Semenyo produced one of the great FA Cup final goals with an audacious back-flick that sealed a 1-0 win for Manchester City over Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

The Ghana winger illuminated a largely scrappy final late in the second half as he improvised a sublime finish to caress Erling Haaland's cross into the net at Wembley.

Semenyo is set to be a key figure for the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup, where they face England, Croatia and Panama in Group L.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

ANTOINE SEMENYO (Manchester City)

His moment of magic was enough to clinch City's eighth FA Cup triumph and their second piece of silverware this season after the League Cup final win over Arsenal. Semenyo joins Ricky Villa, Michael Owen, Roberto Di Matteo and Steven Gerrard among the ranks of iconic FA Cup final goalscorers.

BRYAN MBEUMO (Manchester United)

The Cameroon forward scored for the first time since February in his side's 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. Mbeumo netted in the 76th minute at Old Trafford to put United 3-1 up, turning in Bruno Fernandes' cross with a close-range finish to end his 11-game goal drought. The 26-year-old was also involved in a moment of controversy when referee Michael Salisbury ignored VAR and ruled his handball was accidental in the build-up to Matheus Cunha's goal.

ISMAILA SARR (Crystal Palace)

The Senegal forward notched his eighth league goal this season with a penalty in a 2-2 draw at Brentford. Sarr slotted home from the spot in the sixth minute, putting UEFA Conference League finalists Palace ahead.

DANGO OUATTARA (Brentford)

The Burkina Faso winger kept his club in the hunt for European qualification with a double against Crystal Palace. Ouattara's first goal arrived in bizarre fashion in the 40th minute when Palace defender Jaydee Canvot's clearance hit the 24-year-old in the face and deflected into the net. That was Brentford's first equaliser. Ouattara did it again in the 88th minute, firing home after Michael Kayode's throw was flicked on.

SPAIN

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (Atletico Madrid)

The Nigeria striker and former African Footballer of the Year struck after 21 minutes to give fourth-placed Atletico a 1-0 home win over Girona, who are in the La Liga relegation zone with one matchday remaining. Lookman was set up France forward Antoine Griezmann, playing his 500th match for Atletico, and last at the Metropolitano stadium before joining MLS side Orlando City.

GERMANY

NICOLAS JACKSON (Bayern Munich)

Senegal striker Jackson came off the bench to score a late goal as Bayern celebrated their 35th Bundesliga title with a 5-1 win over Cologne. It was Jackson's 11th goal in all competitions this season and fourth in the last six Bundesliga games, despite playing second fiddle behind first-choice striker Harry Kane.

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Guirassy opened the scoring in Dortmund's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on the final day. The Guinea striker netted with a well-placed header on the hour as Dortmund ended the season with a win having already wrapped up second behind Bayern.

ABDOULIE CEESAY (Saint Pauli)

Gambian Ceesay could not save St. Pauli from relegation despite scoring for the third game in a row. Ceesay gave St. Pauli hope with a headed second-half equaliser in their final-day relegation showdown with Wolfsburg, but the Hamburg side lost 3-1 and fell back into the second division.