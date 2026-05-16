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Stage set for World U20 Champs trials

By Jonah Onyango | May. 16, 2026
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Athletics Kenya (AK) Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir during yesterday's press briefing at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Future world beaters are set to emerge as Athletics Kenya hosts the highly anticipated national trials for the 2026 World Under-20 Championships on May 21-23 at Nyayo Stadium.

The three-day track and field extravaganza will provide a perfect platform for the country's finest young athletes to secure their tickets to the global stage and carry forward Kenya's rich heritage of middle and long-distance running excellence.

The World Under-20 Championships are scheduled for August 2–9, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The showdown will be strictly by invitation, with more than 200 junior athletes expected to grace the event.

Age verification has been made a major and compulsory requirement for participation. All athletes must present original and authentic documentation to prove their ages.

Athletics Kenya Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir underscored the importance of this measure.

“Athletes must present proper documentation to verify their ages,” Korir said.

According to Korir, the federation has intensified efforts to stamp out age cheating, an offence that could attract heavy sanctions from World Athletics.

“The decision to bring the trials forward was strategically aimed at allowing ample time for athletes and officials to secure American visas early, while also giving the selected squad sufficient time to fine-tune preparations ahead of the global junior extravaganza in Oregon,” he added.

 

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