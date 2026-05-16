Lies that set up Kenyans for record prices at the pump

It has been a well scripted web of deceit fuelled withliesand blatant disruption, oiled by high profile greed that is now threatening to grind the economy to its knees.
It started as a solution-based intervention clothed as Government-to-Government (G-to-G) deal but it has now spiralled into a full-blown scandal, benefitting a cabal of cartel asKenyansare pushed to the edge by high cost of living.
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