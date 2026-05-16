Lies that set up Kenyans for record prices at the pump

A photo showing new fuel prices on May 15, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

It has been a well scripted web of deceit fuelled with lies and blatant disruption, oiled by high profile greed that is now threatening to grind the economy to its knees.

It started as a solution-based intervention clothed as Government-to-Government (G-to-G) deal but it has now spiralled into a full-blown scandal, benefitting a cabal of cartel as Kenyans are pushed to the edge by high cost of living.