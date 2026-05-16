Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Lies that set up Kenyans for record prices at the pump

By Macharia Kamau | May. 16, 2026
A photo showing new fuel prices on May 15, 2026.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

It has been a well scripted web of deceit fuelled with lies and blatant disruption, oiled by high profile greed that is now threatening to grind the economy to its knees.

It started as a solution-based intervention clothed as Government-to-Government (G-to-G) deal but it has now spiralled into a full-blown scandal, benefitting a cabal of cartel as Kenyans are pushed to the edge by high cost of living.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

G To G Fuel Crisis Record Diesel Prices Fuel Supply Disruptions Poor Governance
.

Latest Stories

MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
22 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
22 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
By Brian Ngugi 22 mins ago
Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
By David Odongo 22 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
By David Odongo 22 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
By Brian Ngugi 22 mins ago
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved