Team Kenya reigns supreme at World Cross Country Championships in Florida

Frankline Kibet stormed to gold in a superb time of 23:18 at the World Cross Country Championships, Tallahassee 2026, in Florida, USA. [Courtesy]

Kenya has once again stamped its authority on the global athletics stage after delivering a dominant performance at the World Cross Country Championships, Tallahassee 2026, in Florida, USA.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has hailed Team Kenya for emerging in overall position one out of 15 participating nations, reaffirming the country’s long-held reputation as the world’s distance running powerhouse.

Kenya topped the medal table with an impressive haul of nine medals, comprising two individual gold medals and one team gold, one individual silver, three team silver medals, and two individual bronze medals.

The results underlined Kenya’s depth, discipline, and consistency across both senior and junior categories.

A historic clean sweep in the Under-20 Men’s 8km race, where Frankline Kibet stormed to gold in a superb time of 23:18, closely followed by Emmanuel Kiprono, who claimed silver in 23:20, while Andrew Kiptoo Kiptoo sealed bronze in 23:28.

“This outstanding performance, coupled with the strong showing by the Under-20 women’s team, earned Kenya team gold and silver respectively, emphatically showcasing the depth, strength and promise of our junior pipeline,” said Mvurya.

Kenya’s senior athletes also rose to the occasion on the demanding Tallahassee course.

In the Senior Women’s 10km race, Agnes Ngetich delivered a world-class display, clinching gold in a commanding 31:28 to reaffirm Kenya’s dominance in women’s distance running.

The women’s team backed her effort with a strong collective performance to secure silver in the team standings with 39 points.

In the Senior Men’s 10km race, Daniel Ebenyo battled through a highly competitive field to win bronze in a record time of 28:45.

The senior men’s team combined grit and consistency to finish second overall, earning silver with 34 points.

“While we proudly celebrate our medalists, I also commend every Kenyan athlete who competed with courage and determination on this global stage,” Mvurya said.

“Every stride taken carried the pride and spirit of our nation. Even beyond the podium, you represented Kenya with honour and resilience.”

The Sports CS noted that the success underscores the importance of sustained investment in sports development, athlete welfare and talent nurturing, initiatives championed by President William Ruto.

“The Government is committed to creating a strong and supportive environment where athletes can succeed, from grassroots to elite levels,” he added, citing continued investment in training centres, sports academies and improved welfare systems.