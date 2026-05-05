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Former Nakuru RFC tactician Felix Oloo captured on a past match while guiding the Nakuru-based side.[Kipsang Joseph]

Former Kenya Lionesses head coach Felix Oloo is dead.

Oloo, who also doubled as Nakuru RFC head coach, died on Monday, May 4,2026 in a tragic road accident in the United States of America.

At the time of his death, Oloo was one of the coaching staff at Ottawa Barrhaven Scottish Rugby Football Club in Canada and was unveiled at the club in April 2022 following his relocation from Nakuru City, where he coached Kenya Cup side Nakuru RFC.

In a statement by Nakuru RFC Facebook Page, the club and the Kenyan rugby fraternity are mourning the rugby legend who led Kenya Lionesses to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games in Japan.

‎Nakuru RFC confirmed the news, paying tribute to a man they described as a dedicated coach, mentor, and leader.

‎Fondly known as 'Mwalimu' as he was a teacher by profession at New Life School in Nakuru City, Oloo, who is credited for establishing Age Grading Rugby Academy at Nakuru Athletic Club in 2015, previously had a long playing career with the club.

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‎Oloo, who also earned the nickname 'Ade', was widely respected for developing grassroots talent and shaping the careers of many players across the country.

"RIP champ", wrote Gravis Ray on Nakuru RFC's Facebook Page.

Koinange said, "Shine on your way".

"RIP Mwalimu," said Aineah Obiero.

In a statement, Kenya Rugby Union described Oloo as a respected Kenyan rugby coach and former player, widely recognized for his contribution to grassroots development and the growth of women’s rugby in Kenya.

KRU said Oloo built a strong reputation both on and off the field through his leadership and commitment to the sport.

"Oloo enjoyed a long playing career with Nakuru RFC spanning approximately 15 years (2003–2017). During his time at the club, he was part of successful squads that secured Kenya Cup titles in the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, as well as winning the Enterprise Cup and other domestic competitions, including the Bamburi Super Series", added the statement.

While transitioning into coaching, Oloo held the roles at Nakuru RFC, where he handled both the men’s and women’s teams, focusing on rebuilding structures and nurturing young talent.

His impact extended to the national stage, where he served as head coach of both the Kenya Lionesses 7s and 15s teams.

Under his leadership, the Lionesses achieved qualification for the Tokyo Olympics and competed in major tournaments such as the Africa Women’s competitions, the Dubai 7s Invitational, and the Elgon Cup. He is widely credited for building competitive structures despite limited resources.

"Rest in peace, Ade," the KRU statement ended.