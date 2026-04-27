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Big promises after Eldoret City Marathon lived up to its billing

By Stephen Rutto | Apr. 27, 2026
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Women participate in a 42km race during the 7th edition of the Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on April 26, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Podium finishers are promising stellar shows after battling for honours at the 2026 Eldoret City Marathon on Sunday.

The seventh edition of the race produced another set of new champions and gigantic dreams as well as turnarounds of fortunes.

From purchase of property to investments and to preparations for the next big races, leading finishers are joining previous champions in living their dreams.

Winner of the marathon Cheruiyot Koech’s dream of land is valid after walking away with the Sh3.5 million top prize during the Sunday contest.

Koech’s mother will also be living her dream of seeing her son successful.

“My mother called me on Saturday evening and encouraged me to win so that we could get money to buy land,” Koech said.

Hosea Kiplimo, who finished third in the men’s marathon, lined up in the race without a manager.

Athletes Jackline Jerono, Dorrine Chesang and Margaret Muriuki are awarded after stellar performance at the Eldoret City Marathon on April 26, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

As he retreated to his training base in Kapsabet, Kiplimo hoped that an agent would come calling after his brilliant show in the Eldoret City race.

“It is my hope that I get a manager. I don’t know my next race because of the challenge of not having an agent,” said Kiplimo.

One Mile winner Kelvin Kimutai is confident of a successful career in the men’s 800m after the Eldoret show.

“The win confirms my return to shape after injury. I’m an 800m athlete and the 1 Mile prepared me well for the season,” Kimutai said.

Other 1 Mile participants called for events in the distance, saying it was an exciting season opener.

“We want more of this so that we can participate in road races especially as we get set for the season,” Naomi Korir, the winner of the 1 Mile said.

Cheruiyot Koech crosses the finish line during the men's 42km Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on April 26, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard.

Race Director Moses Tanui – a two-time Boston Marathon champion promised an even bigger international marathon in 2027.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said Eldoret reaffirmed its status as the City of Champions after the seventh edition lived up to its billing.

Bii said Eldoret’s Hall of Fame is located at the Eldoret Arboretum which was beautified by the race’s Climate Action initiative.

“The story of the Eldoret is not complete without athletics,” Bii said.

Athletes such as the winner of the inaugural edition (2018) Sharon Cherop impressed, finishing sixth in the women’s race.

The race attracted a host of Kenya’s running legends among them 1968 Olympic champion in the 1500m, Kipchoge Keino and Amos Biwott, also an Olympic gold medallist (in 3000m steeplechase) as well as top officials from the Ministry of Sports. 

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Related Topics

2026 Eldoret City Marathon Cheruiyot Koech Kelvin Kimutai Governor Jonathan Bii
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