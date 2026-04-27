Champions KPA reap maximum points to maintain firm grip on top spot

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Joshua Muhando (left) of Kisumu Lakeside challenges Ali Jarso of Ulinzi Warriors during a Kenya Basketball Federation League at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Gymnasium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) maintained their flawless run to consolidate their top spot following a successful weekend trip at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The dockers who are looking to retain the title beat rookies Dream Girls 98-55 to register their eighth win and remain on course to ending their first leg campaign unblemished. They top the table with 16 points three more than their closest challengers Stanbic Shields who have played seven, won six and lost one.

Against Dream Girls, KPA who had began Nairobi tour with a 77-59 win against Th3 Swish on Saturday, were the better side on paper and court. With odds in their favour, the dockers dominated the game from start to finish with impressive shows from Amina Doumbia who led them with 22 points, Daisy Awino who knocked down 17 and Veronica Keita who also hit double digits with 11. Mary Awino led Dream Girls with 18 points while Esther Aaliyah added 12.

Dream Girls who were promoted to the Premier League alongside Lady Titans put up a spirited fight but the Dockers were too good, winning all four quarters. The rookies are second from the bottom with seven points, they have won one and lost five. Zetech University Sparks, who lost to Stanbic Aces, are third with 11 points, former champions Equity Bank Hawks and Strathmore University Swords who are fourth and fifth tied on 10 points.

In the men’s Premier League title hunt, KPA who were not in action remain at the peak of the table with 17 points from nine outings. They have won eight with their only defeat this season being at the hands of defending champions Nairobi City Thunder who dethroned them in 2024.

Umoja Basketball Club who beat the University of Nairobi Terror 70-64 to chalk their sixth win are second 13 points. Ulinzi Warriors have 12 points following their 67-57 win against Stanbic Shields.

Unbeaten Thunder made it six wins on the trot after seeing off Moischers Basketball Club 93-59 on Sunday evening. David Deng had a great day in office sinking a match high 24 points with Eugine Adera and Derrick Ogechi scoring 18 and 15 points respectively.

Jeff Onyango led Moischers with 18 points whereas Zimana Chichi put 13 to his name. A brilliant second-quarter display was enough to see Thunder cruise to victory.

The champions had a good start taking the first quarter 25-17. It was in the second quarter that they killed the game as they scored a towering 32 points against Moischers’ eight for a commanding 58-25 half-time lead. The second half was balanced with as Thunder slowed to win the third and fourth quarters 18-16 and 18-17. Moischers who are still winless, are second from the wrong end of the table.