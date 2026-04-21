Organisers promise a special Eldoret City race on Sunday

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Eldoret City Marathon race director Moses Tanui (second left) and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii (third left) during a test fun run in Eldoret, on April 20, 2026. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

Eldoret City Marathon’s One Mile elite race will be uniquely special, organisers said on Monday as preparations for the Sunday showdown entered the homestretch.

Governor Jonathan Bii said Eldoret was ready to host huge numbers of athletes, fun runners and fans, who will be thronging the City of Champions for what is expected to be another electrifying show this weekend.

“The new One Mile race will be special and is set to allow large numbers of middle-distance runners the opportunity to compete,” Governor Bii said.

On Monday, Governor Bii and race director Moses Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon winner, staged a test fun run in Eldoret.

“Every participant will not be running to win but to finish the race,” Bii said.

At the same time, hundreds of athletes have been entered for the marathon and the One Mile run. Several fun runners had also registered for an experience of the City.

Bii said Eldoret is banking on its experience in hosting major events as it gets ready to welcome numbers from Friday when athletes pick their BIB numbers.

“We have held big sports events previously, and through the experience we hosted huge numbers. We had the Devolution Conference, where we hosted 20,000 visitors and music festivals,” the governor said.

He added: “We are ready, and this will be a turnaround for the business community because they accommodate visitors and sell goods.

Bii said the contest is an avenue for Eldoret’s hospitality industry to thrive, adding that leaders from North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB) counties will converge in Eldoret where they will follow the action live.

Tanui, the race director, said preparations were at the homestretch in readiness for the marathon.

“Our prize money remains attractive, with winners taking home Sh3.5 million, and the top 20 will be awarded. Athletes will collect their BIB numbers on Friday and Saturday. I urge the residents of the city that Eldoret will be closed momentarily for the event, and we will give directions on movements,” said Tanui.

On Sunday, the race’s technical team assessed the marathon course, a week to the race.

Athletics enthusiasts who will not be on the streets of Eldoret will follow the action live on KTN.

Meanwhile, local and international athletes are getting set for the 2026 Eldoret City Marathon this Sunday.

The entry list has Kenyan long-distance athletes and also has a rich field of stars from a number of countries, signaling a thrilling race in the 42km and One Mile elite events on April 26.

A sizable contingent from Uganda had been entered by Saturday, with more global stars expected to battle for glory and Africa’s richest prize money of Sh3.5 million for winners.

Kenyan athletes such as Josphat Kiprotich, with a 1:59 personal best in 21km from the 2022 Napoli Half Marathon, are featured in the entry list.

A 10,000m specialist, Vincent Kipkurui, is also among Kenyan athletes who are setting their sights on impressing the huge crowds that will be following the event in Eldoret.

Ugandan athletes such as Abdallah Kibet and Brian Ategeka as well as New Zealander Mike Field are set to be in the men’s field.

The women’s race has also attracted athletics stars who have run sub 2 hours 31 minutes in some of the most challenging courses locally and internationally.

Gladys Chemweno, an experienced marathoner who timed 2:30:30 at the Krakow Marathon in 2016, will be in the pack.

She will be in the company of many other women stars, including Beatrice Miningwo, the long-distance star who ran 2:29:55 for a fourth place at last year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon. She will be hoping to shine in Eldoret.

Alice Serser, who stopped the time at 2:30:35 at the 2019 Chengdu Marathon in China, is also expected to conquer the Eldoret City Marathon course.

A strong field is also being entered for both the men’s and women’s Mile, the first event to be encapsulated in Kenyan races.

Thousands of fun runners are also getting ready for an entertaining experience at the City of Champions.