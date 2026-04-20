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Pipeline and KCB Bank to renew rivalry in continental tourney semis

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Apr. 20, 2026
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Kenya Pipeline's Emmaculate Nekesa in action against local rivals DCI at the African Club Championship quarter-finals tie in Cairo,Egypt. Pipeline won 3-1. [Courtesy Al Ahly Volleyball Club]

Kenya Pipeline and KCB Bank will face off in the semi-finals of the 2026 Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship that is currently on in Cairo, Egypt.

They triumphed in their respective quarter-final matches on Monday to assure Kenya of a place in the finals.

Pipeline beat fellow Kenyans the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-1 in the quarter-finals duel while KCB dismissed Mayo Kani Evolution (MKE) Cameroon in straight sets of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-21.

The Oilers exerted their dominance over the detectives from the whistle to take the first two sets 25-17 and 25-12. However, determined not to go down without a proper fight, DCI fought back to win the third set 25-21.

Keen to seal their last four slot, Pipeline put up a great show dominating the front and back courts ensuring that both their attack and defence was spot on. This would see them take the fourth set 25-16 and carry the day.

Pipeline head coach Geoffrey Omondi was elated to have made it to the semis saying that their aim is to reclaim the trophy.

“I’m happy we are in the semi-finals, we made it through the quarters, it was a tough one but we managed the same way we are planning to manage the semis so that we are in the final. We want to bring this trophy back home this time round. To our fans, continue supporting us and we will not disappoint you,” Omondi said.

En Route to the quarters, the Oilers saw off ARSU Ladies of Seychelles in straight sets of 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 in the round of 16.

Pipeline have had a good run winning all their preliminary matches to top Group B with maximum points and without dropping a set. This would see them book a date with ARSU who finished fourth in Group D.

DCI on the other hand beat Ethiopia’s National Alcohol and Liquor Factory (NAL) in the last 16 contest. The sleuths rallied from a set down to beat the Ethiopians 3-1 to secure a Kenyan quarters derby with the oil merchants.

NAL took the first set 26-24 but DCI who are making their international debut regained their footing to win the second set 25-12, third, 25-13 and fourth 25-16 to carry the day.

DCI had finished second in Group C behind Carthage Tunisia after winning three and losing one to the Tunisians. The investigators who were making their first continental appearance will now focus on a good finish when they take on their opponents in the fifth to eighth place seeding matches.

KCB made light work of Gender Light Club (GLC) of Burundi easily dismissing them 3-0(25-13, 25-7, 25-14) to advance to the last eight. The bankers have also had a great campaign topping Group D and are yet to lose a match. 

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Related Topics

Kenya Pipeline KCB Bank African Club Championship Directorate of Criminal Investigations
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