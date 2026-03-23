Trans Nzoia rules Rift Valley secondary schools games

Once again, schools from Trans Nzoia County emerged tops at the end of the four-day Rift Valley Secondary Schools Games at Nakuru High School that ended over the weekend.

Save for Laiser Hill Academy and Menengai High School who won the boys' basketball and rugby 15s titles respectively and athletics won by North Rift athletes, the rest of the titles were swept by Trans Nzoia giants.

Laiser defeated a stubborn St Joseph's Boys (JOBO) of Trans Nzoia 87-70 in a match that was won on technical bench skills.

"We'll deliver in the same fashion at the national school games in Kisumu. We need to retain the national title and possibly, snatch the East African title this time, which narrowly slipped us last year," said Laiser head coach Michael Oluoch.

On their part, Menengai defeated another Trans Nzoia giants St Anthony 12-5 to win the rugby 15s title for the first time in six years.

"This is a title that has eluded us for the past six years despite excelling in rugby 7s. I'm happy we have now picked it and will not disappoint again going forward," said Menengai head coach Evans Adenya.

After the two victories by Laiser and Menengai, the other titles were swept by Trans Nzoia schools.

First, St Joseph's Boys were made to fight hammer and tongs before edging Serem Boys of Nandi 33-30 to win the boys' handball title.

It was the same script with Trans Nzoia girls' basketball champions St Brigid's who went reclaimed the regional title with a 77-49 win over Cheptil of Nandi County.

St Brigid's were in a class of their own right from the group stages, to the finals.

Then came Trans Nzoia boys' hockey champions St Anthony who easily dispatched Kamito 4-0 to snatch their ticket to the nationals that begin next month in Kisumu.

St Joseph's Girls came guns blazing to dismiss St Mary's Tachaasis 6-0 and be crowned the regional hockey queens.

The school completed a double when they won the girls' handball title after overcoming AIC Kosirai of Nandi County 25-18 in the final.