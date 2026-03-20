Kakamega and Musingu keep winning

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Former national and East Africa boys’ rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School yesterday beat Butula Boys 12-0 in their opening Group B match of the 2026 Western Region Term One games, in Vihiga County.

Fame Wekesa and Samuel Mwangi scored one try each for Barbarians who are yearning to secure a return to the national stage, while Austin Shuma made his conversion good.

Reigning national champions and hosts Vihiga High School played to a 14-14 draw against 2026 national winners Bungoma High while St Peter’s Mumias hit St Paul’s Amukura 12-3 in Group A.

Senende Boys edged out Friends School Bokoli 6-3 to enhance their chances of advancing to the knockouts in Group B.

In boys' hockey, national champions Musingu High School launched their regional title defence with a 3-1 win over Friends School Kaimosi in Group A.

Musingu, who have won the national trophy for the last three years must overcome the regional hurdle to remain in the race for this year’s gong.

Fresh from winning their maiden Kakamega County title, rookies Shieywe Secondary School stunned former national champions St Cecilia Misikhu 2-0 in their opening Group A duel.

Marshakas Abdulhabib and Mitchelle Khatikali, who were impressive in the county championship, picked from where they had left netting one goal apiece in the second quarter for a 2-0 before the half hour mark.

Misikhu, who are looking to secure their return to the national games after years in the cold, tried hard to recover in the second half but Shieywe protected their lead to carry the day.

In Meru, Eastern Region basketball champions Lukenya Boys High School sent an early warning to their opponents with a resounding 111-27 win against Isiolo Boys in their opening Group A encounter.

Having dominated the match from the onset, Lukenya were home and dry at the half-time break with a 53-11 lead which made it impossible for Isiolo to recover.

In Group B, Makueni champions Matiliku Boys thrashed last year's finalists Kajianduthi from Tharaka Nithi 76-35.