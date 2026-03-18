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Heavyweights Kisumu Day, Yala, and Nyakach Girls eye victories

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 18, 2026
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Maseno School hockey players celebrate after knocking out Kisumu Day in a past match. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kisumu Day, St Mary’s Yala and Nyakach Girls will be seeking to assert their dominance in hockey, rugby and basketball respectively when the Nyanza Region Secondary School Term One games begin today at Maseno School.

For Kisumu Day, the games have arrived at the right time as Booker Odhiambo seeks revenge against Homa Bay champions Our Lady of Mercy Ringa Boys who showed no mercy to the Kisumu giants when they stunned them 1-0 in the finals of the 2024 edition.

The defeat culminated with Kisumu Day also missing out on last year’s regional showpiece when they lost to Maseno School in the county finals.

Ahead of their preliminary matches against Kanyawanga, Cardinal Otunga and Oriwo Boys in Group B, Odhiambo said they are hungry for wins and can’t wait to hit the ground running.

“It has been two painful year’s watching from the sidelines after we failed to make it to the nationals, but I believe we have the chance of not only hosting the national finals but also taking part. To achieve this, we have to be clinical.”

“We have to win our matches in the four quarters. I trust in the boys who showed maturity and proved doubters wrong when we crushed Maseno 3-0 at the county finals. We must continue that good momentum here at the regionals,” said the teacher of Chemistry.

On the other hand, Nyakach Girls will be out to dethrone Asumbi Girls in basketball by attempting to repeat their 2024 heroics when they made the nationals.

With favourites Ng’iya Girls out of the games after being stunned by Barchando in the Siaya County finals, the throne remains Asumbi’s to loose.

St Mary’s Yala, who dominated handball, rugby and basketball cannot be ruled out as they head to the regionals eying the three titles.

Last year, Yala reached the finals of the rugby 15s and handball, but lost in both, defeats that principal Victor Makanda said motivated him to invest more including basketball, a team that did not make it past the sub county last year but already county champions this year.

“Our motto is to shine in everything, everywhere. That is the goal this year including in the Term Two games,” said Makanda

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2026 Term One Games Secondary School Games Term One School Games
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