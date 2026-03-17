Nyanza Region games promise fierce battles

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Maseno School Basketball player in action against Ambira Boys at Kisii School during Nyanza Region Secondary school games. [File, Standard]

Intense battles are expected when the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term One begin Wednesday at Maseno School, with draws placing traditional giants against each other in rugby 15s, hockey and basketball.

Schools from across the region are expected to start arriving from today, as the region also prepares to host the national finals next month.

One of the most watched contests will be in boys’ rugby 15s category where East African champions Kisii headline Group A.

The powerhouses have been drawn alongside Siaya County giants St Mary’s School Yala, hosts Maseno School and Nyambaria in what promises to be one of the toughest pools of the tournament.

Kisii have dominated the sport in recent years and remain the team to beat. Their long running rivalry with Yala adds more excitement to the pool.

Yala coach George Kerima admitted that his side has struggled against Kisii in recent seasons but said they are determined to finally end the run.

“Kisii is a very strong side and they have given us sleepless nights for the last four years,” said Kerima. “But we have prepared well and the boys are motivated. We respect them but we are coming here to compete and try to stop them.”

Group B in the same competition also promises exciting action with newly crowned Kisumu County champions Otieno Oyoo, Gendia, Anjego and Cardinal Otunga battling for the remaining semifinal slots.

In boys’ hockey, defending champions Ringa Boys face another challenging campaign as they seek a third straight appearance at the national finals. Ringa headline Group A where they will take on Ambira, Nyambaria and hosts Maseno School.

Ringa coach Tolbert Khana said the team has prepared well and hopes to maintain its winning tradition.

“This year is special for us because if we qualify again, it will be our third time in a row going to the national finals,” said Khana.

“The players know the task ahead and they are ready. The teams in our pool are strong but we believe in our system and the experience we have built over the past two years.”

Group B features former champions Kisumu Day, Kanyawanga, Cardinal Otunga and Oriwo, another competitive pool where every team will be chasing the knockout stage.

In girls’ hockey, East Africa and national bronze medallists Ng’iya Girls will be chasing a second ticket to the national finals after their impressive podium finish last year. They headline Group A alongside Amaiko, Geke and five-time East Africa champions Sinyolo Girls. The clash between Ng’iya and Sinyolo is expected to attract huge interest since Ng’iya are currently headed by former Sinyolo principal Hellen Masengeli, who guided the sleeping giant from Kisumul to several titles in the past.

Ng’iya coach George Nyadida said his team must focus on winning their pool matches despite the emotional reunion. “It will be like a family reunion because our principal served at Sinyolo for many years,” said Nyadida. “But when the whistle starts it will be a serious match. Our target is to win the group and qualify for the nationals.” Group B will see Huma, Agenga, Asumbi and Nyamira battle for the other semi final spots.

In boys’ basketball, the title race is wide open after the exit of defending champions Sawagongo from this year’s regional stage. St Mary’s Yala headline Group A alongside Kisii, Rapogi and Kisumu Boys in another pool that could produce thrilling encounters.

Group B brings together Maseno School, Nyambaria, former regional champions Agoro Sare and Usenge. Agoro Sare, who lifted the regional title in 2024, will be hoping to reclaim their lost glory.

Elsewhere, the girls’ basketball contest will feature Asumbi, Tuk Jowi, Manga and Koru in Group A while Nyakach, Kereri, Barchando and Nyangajo face off in Group B.