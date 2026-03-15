State pulls finances out of Safari Rally as private sector takeover looms

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President William Ruto awards Karan Patel and his navigator Tauseef Khan, after winning the ARC category during the WRC Safari Rally Kenya at Hells gate in Naivasha on March 15, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto has announced that the government will no longer use exchequer funds to promote the Safari Rally starting next year, signalling a major shift in how Kenya finances its most iconic motorsport competition.

Speaking in Naivasha on Sunday during the closing ceremony of this year's rally, Ruto said the private sector will take over the funding and promotion of the event.

"We commend the private sector for taking up the responsibility of hosting, managing, promoting and funding the World Rally Championship Safari Rally. With their support, WRC Safari Rally 2027 will be fully funded by the private sector. This will free up government resources to strengthen sports development," he said.

The announcement is part of broader government efforts to reduce public spending on major sporting events while encouraging private sector participation in sports development.

The Ministry of Sports had already entered into a partnership with private sector players to help coordinate this year's WRC round in Kenya.

According to the ministry, the model aims to ease the financial burden on taxpayers while ensuring internationally hosted events continue to grow and attract global attention.

The Safari Rally is one of Kenya's most prestigious sporting events, drawing thousands of local and international fans while positioning the country as a destination for sports tourism.

Since returning to the WRC calendar in 2021 after a 19-year absence, it has reclaimed its reputation as one of the toughest and most celebrated competitions in global motorsport.

Kenya secured hosting rights after reaching an agreement with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to include the rally on the championship calendar through 2026.

The initial five-year deal, running from 2021, was later extended by one year to cover the 2026 edition.

Ruto also used the occasion to address a longstanding grievance among rally-goers.

"We assure Kenyans that this will be the last Safari Rally they have had to endure traffic congestion on the Nairobi–Naivasha highway. By next year, the government will have completed the dualling of the Rironi–Nakuru section of the Rironi–Mau Summit road," he said.

Despite the planned withdrawal of government funding, Ruto emphasised that the rally remains central to Kenya's international sporting profile and tourism sector.

The event generates significant economic activity, particularly in Nakuru County, where hotels, restaurants and small businesses benefit from the surge in visitors during rally week.

Tourism operators and traders in Naivasha have reported sharp increases in bookings in recent years whenever the rally takes place, with motorsport enthusiasts travelling from across the world to attend.

Government officials say moving to a privately funded model could unlock new corporate sponsorships and commercial partnerships, potentially strengthening the rally's global appeal even further.