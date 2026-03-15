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Kenyatta, Dr Aggrey and Kaya Tiwi win

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Mar. 15, 2026
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Dr Aggrey's Marvel Omondi (right) dribbles past Lukenya Boys' Dominic Tong. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenyatta High School, Mwatate, and Mwatate Secondary School were yesterday crowned handball champions as curtains fell on the 2026 Coast Region Term One games in Taita Taveta County.  

Hosts Kenyatta showed no respect for their guests, Jaribuni Secondary School from Kilifi, stripping them of the boys’ title with a 21-17 victory in the final.

Last year’s girls’ winners, Moi Forces Academy, were also unlucky, losing their trophy to Mwatate after suffering a 9-15 defeat in the final.

Basketball and hockey powerhouses Dr. Aggrey, Kaya Tiwi, and St Charles Lwanga retained their titles after triumphing in their respective finals. Kwale High School thrashed Marafa Secondary School 24-0 in the final to win the boys rugby 15s gong.

Kaya Tiwi bagged their eighth title in a row with a dominant 88-5 win against hapless St John’s Kaloleni. Right from the whistle, it was evident that the 2016 East Africa champions would lift the trophy after knocking down 28 points without a reply in the first quarter. St John’s seemed to have given in, allowing the opponent to dominate the other quarters, scoring 60 points against their five to carry the day.

In a dull boys’ final, Dr. Aggrey beat Mombasa Baptist 37-25 to retain their regional title. Christopher Sabakaki and Raffah Onyango led Dr. Aggrey with 13 and 12 points, whereas Bul Chol top-scored for Baptist with seven. Dr. Aggrey and Kaya Tiwi will be looking to recapture their national trophies in Kisumu.

Last year’s national and East Africa boys’ hockey bronze medalists, St Charles Lwanga, successfully defended their regional title with a 2-0 win against Waa Boys. Sammy Atenga and Sebastian Mumo were on target in the final. St Charles and Waa had played to an identical 1-0 score in the semis against Barani Secondary School and Mnyenzeni Secondary School, respectively.

It was a double celebration for St Charles, who also secured the girls' hockey title after thrashing Jilore Secondary School 5-0 in the final. 

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Dr. Aggrey and Kaya Tiwi Kenyatta High School Moi Forces Academy St Charles Lwanga High School
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