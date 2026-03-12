×
Titles on the line as Coast Region champions seek fresh mandate

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Mar. 12, 2026
Dr Aggrey's Marvel Omondi (right) dribbles past Lukenya Boys' Dominic Tong. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Former national basketball champions Dr. Aggrey and Kaya Tiwi are among hot shots who will be seeking a good start when the 2026 Coast Region Term One games begin today at Kenyatta High School, Mwatate, Taita Taveta County.

Having relinquished their crown to Rift Valley powerhouse Laiser Hill Academy last year, Dr. Aggrey must retain their regional title for them to stand a chance of reclaiming the national trophy.

They will take on Kaya Tiwi in their opening Group B match, then face off with their hosts in their second encounter.

Former national winners Mombasa Baptist, who ruled the region in the 1990s but have been overshadowed following the rise of other teams, will play Malindi High School and Mpeketoni Boys in Group A.

Mpeketoni will be the first on court against Timbila, the later play Malindi.

Kaya Tiwi, who have dominated the region since dethroning Shimba Hills in 2016, will launch their quest in Group B against Mwatate Secondary School and Wiyoni.

Other pool B matches will see Wiyoni tackle St John’s Kaloleni, who end their day one duty with a duel against homegirls Mwatate.

In Group A, Mwasere will play Ngozi Girls while Senior Chief Mwangeka will clash with Akamom.

Last year’s national and East Africa boys’ hockey bronze medallists, St Charles Lwanga, will face off with Dr Aggrey and Mnyenzeni Secondary School in Group B.

Moi Kasighau and Waa Boys will be the first on the field in Group A, which also has Barani Secondary and Kajembe Senior School.

In the girls' hockey contest, St Charles Lwanga opens their account against Sita, while Jilore tackle Matuga Girls in Group B.

Former national champions St John’s Kaloleni take on Waa Girls in Group A, whereas Bura Girls will play Valerye Macmillan.

Jaribu Secondary School and Moi Forces Academy Mombasa will also be out for a good start as they look to successfully defend their boys and girls' handball titles.

Last year’s boys’ rugby 15s finalists, Marafa Secondary School, will be out to upgrade their silver to gold

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Standard
