Chess: Young stars and masters to clash at Kisumu Open Grand Prix

Audio By Vocalize

KCB's Hugh Misiko (left) and Chol Mach Nhial shake hands after a Kenya National Chess League match in Kisumu County on May 18, 2025. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

The lakeside city of Kisumu will this weekend host top chess talent when the Kisumu Open Grand Prix, second edition, takes place on March 7 and 8 at Jalaram Academy.

The two-day tournament is expected to attract players from more than 10 clubs and institutions from across the country. Organised under the Kisumu County Chess Association in partnership with local chess stakeholders, the competition will be played over six rounds using the Swiss system, allowing players to face opponents with similar scores as the tournament progresses.

Defending champions Equity Bank Chess Club will be among the teams to watch as they return to protect the title they won during the inaugural edition. The corporate side has established itself as one of the strongest chess teams in the country and will once again be keen to maintain its dominance.

The event will feature three main categories, Open, Ladies and Junior sections, giving players from different levels a chance to compete.

Young players will not be left out as the Junior category (Under 8 to Under 16) will take place on March 7. The top junior will earn a gold medal and trophy, while the second and third placed players will receive silver and bronze medals.

Apart from the main prizes, special awards will also be presented, including Best University Team, Best Western Kenya Player, Best Junior in Open and Ladies, and Best Corporate Club.

Kisumu County Chess Association chairman Jeff Onyango said the return of the tournament reflects the region’s growing interest in chess.

“On behalf of the association, we are excited to have this tournament again this year. It is a clear demonstration of our commitment to grow the game of chess in our region,” said Onyango.

He added that the organisers are hopeful the event will continue expanding in the coming years.

“We hope for even bigger chess events in future as more players and institutions embrace the sport.”

With strong clubs, rising junior players and corporate teams expected to compete, the Kisumu Open Grand Prix promises to deliver intense battles on the chessboard as players chase both pride and prize money.

In the Open category, the winner will walk away with Sh40,000, while the second and third placed players will earn Sh20,000 and Sh10,000 respectively. The fourth-place finisher will receive Sh5,000.

The Ladies section will also offer attractive prizes, with the champion set to receive Sh20,000, followed by Sh12,000 for second place, Sh5,000 for third, and Sh3,000 for fourth.