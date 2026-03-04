×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Anyonyi and Malit shine at motocross season opener

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The action during the 2026 Motocross Championship at Jamhuri MX Grounds on February 28, 2026. [Courtesy] 

Ethan Anyonyi and Dimitar Krachev-Malit were the stars of the day as the 2026 motocross season burst into life at the Jamhuri MX Grounds in Nairobi. 

The two young riders impressed fans with brave and smart riding during the MX1 season opener held over the weekend.

The event, organised by the Enduro & Motocross Sports Club (EAMSC), drew about 50 riders. They raced on a tough track filled with mud, sharp corners, and steep jumps.

It was the first round of the 2026 Provisional EAMSC MX Championship, and every rider was eager to collect early points.

In the MX50 Junior class, Anyonyi delivered a near-perfect performance. He rode with great focus and speed to score 60 points and take first place.

Allen Ngoru followed in second place with 51 points. Anyonyi’s smooth control and quick reactions gave him a clear edge over his rivals.

In the MX50 Class, Dimitar Krachev-Malit also stood out. He fought hard in every lap and secured victory with 55 points. Zane Ngoru came close with 54 points, while Amir Rutto finished third with 47 points. The tight battle in this class kept fans cheering throughout the day.

Other winners included Thang’a Kihungi in the MX65 Class with 52 points and Armani Amani in the MX85 Class with 57 points. Chemain Kangogo claimed top spot in MX125 with 54 points.

In the senior categories, Peter Mutua won the MX Vets/Masters class, while Shivam Vinayak ruled the MX1 Class with a strong 60-point finish ahead of Walter Kuria.

EAMSC vice chairman Daniel Muriithi said the club wants to grow the sport and give young riders more chances to compete. On the other hand, Wangari Ngugi Kamau, the club’s treasurer and clerk of course, called on more girls to join the sport and promised equal opportunities for all.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2026 Motocross Season Ethan Anyonyi Jamhuri MX Grounds Enduro & Motocross Sports Club
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved