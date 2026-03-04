Anyonyi and Malit shine at motocross season opener

Audio By Vocalize

The action during the 2026 Motocross Championship at Jamhuri MX Grounds on February 28, 2026. [Courtesy]

Ethan Anyonyi and Dimitar Krachev-Malit were the stars of the day as the 2026 motocross season burst into life at the Jamhuri MX Grounds in Nairobi.

The two young riders impressed fans with brave and smart riding during the MX1 season opener held over the weekend.

The event, organised by the Enduro & Motocross Sports Club (EAMSC), drew about 50 riders. They raced on a tough track filled with mud, sharp corners, and steep jumps.

It was the first round of the 2026 Provisional EAMSC MX Championship, and every rider was eager to collect early points.

In the MX50 Junior class, Anyonyi delivered a near-perfect performance. He rode with great focus and speed to score 60 points and take first place.

Allen Ngoru followed in second place with 51 points. Anyonyi’s smooth control and quick reactions gave him a clear edge over his rivals.

In the MX50 Class, Dimitar Krachev-Malit also stood out. He fought hard in every lap and secured victory with 55 points. Zane Ngoru came close with 54 points, while Amir Rutto finished third with 47 points. The tight battle in this class kept fans cheering throughout the day.

Other winners included Thang’a Kihungi in the MX65 Class with 52 points and Armani Amani in the MX85 Class with 57 points. Chemain Kangogo claimed top spot in MX125 with 54 points.

In the senior categories, Peter Mutua won the MX Vets/Masters class, while Shivam Vinayak ruled the MX1 Class with a strong 60-point finish ahead of Walter Kuria.

EAMSC vice chairman Daniel Muriithi said the club wants to grow the sport and give young riders more chances to compete. On the other hand, Wangari Ngugi Kamau, the club’s treasurer and clerk of course, called on more girls to join the sport and promised equal opportunities for all.