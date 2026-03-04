×
Kisumu Day seek redemption in hockey as Maseno School eye coveted rugby crown

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 4, 2026
Kisumu Day hockey players celebrate a goal against Onjiko. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kisumu Day will be hoping to reclaim their lost glory when this year’s Kisumu County Term One begin today at Kisumu Boys, Kisumu Girls and Lions School, which will co-host the three-day competition.

Kisumu Day lost 1-0 to Maseno during last year’s county finals, a painful defeat that Booker Odhiambo, the head coach, says motivated him to rebuild the team.

Pooled alongside Ngere, Bar Korwa and Chemelil Academy, Odhiambo believes Kisumu Day will sweep their opponents in Group B as they have their eyes traded for regionals if not nationals.

“We lost the finals last year despite being the better team. I had quality players, but we were not clinical and the boys were overconfident. It won’t be the same this year because these young boys are now mentally prepared to tackle different opponents differently,” said Odhiambo.

“The goal is to get to the nationals. Kisumu are hosting the nationals this year and we want to be there as hosts. That is enough motivation.”

Defending champions Maseno headline Group A alongside Kisumu Boys, Nyabondo, Onjiko and Otieno Oyoo.

In girls’ hockey, sleeping giant Sinyolo Girls will hope to awaken this year when they play Kisumu Girls and Rae Girls in Group B, while defending champions Huma Girls face Ahero and Koru in the other pool.

In rugby 15s, Maseno School will be out to reclaim the title they lost to Nyabondo last year.

Maseno will face off with Otieno Oyoo, Lions and Muhoroni, while Nyabondo play Onjiko, Kisumu Day, Thur Dibuoro and Dr Aloo Gumbi.

