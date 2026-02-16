Calm Nyanchama wins milestone Sigona Ladies Open title

Audio By Vocalize

Golfer Mercy Nyanchama in past action at Machakos. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The 25th edition of the Sigona Ladies Open, a ladies Golfer of the year Goty event, attracted a record turnout with a masterclass performance from some of the country’s top amateur talent.

It also served as a strategic kickoff for the Kenya Ladies Golf Union KLGU 2026 calendar.

Elite lady golfer Mercy Nyanchama, playing off a handicap of one, ruled the fairways, firing a spectacular gross 67 to claim the prestigious overall title and dominance in division A.

“I started with a bogey, but I didn’t let it rattle me,” Nyanchama said during her victory speech.

“I managed a one under on the front nine and really found my rhythm to go four under on the back. The course was in pristine condition, and the support from the sponsors made this win more special.”

Her stellar performance earned her a coveted holiday ticket to Zanzibar, courtesy of the event’s travel partner.

The KLGU chairman, Mukami Wangai, praised the club’s organisation and the standard of play, noting the importance of the year ahead.

“We are thrilled to begin the official 2026 circuit here at Sigona. The commitment from our sponsors and the dedication of these players set a high bar for the rest of the season,” said Wangai.

“With the Lady Captains’ induction week coming up this week, we are focused on making 2026 a transformative year for women’s golf in Kenya.”

The focus now shifts to the Kenya Air Force Golf Club, which will be held at the end of this month.

Limuru Country Club’s Nancy Wairimu was second with a score of gross 73, as Hezel Kuria took the third prize with gross 79.

Jennie Xue won in the division A nett category with 70 nett. Mary Wainaina was second with 76 nett as junior sensation Belinda Wanjiru settled for third spot with 77 nett.

Other divisions witnessed cutthroat competitions, with Glady Maina winning the division B prize with 92 gross.

Stella Njoroge came in second with a gross 93 points.