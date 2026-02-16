×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Calm Nyanchama wins milestone Sigona Ladies Open title

By Mose Sammy | Feb. 16, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Golfer Mercy Nyanchama in past action at Machakos.[Mose Sammy, Standard]

The 25th edition of the Sigona Ladies Open, a ladies Golfer of the year Goty event, attracted a record turnout with a masterclass performance from some of the country’s top amateur talent.

It also served as a strategic kickoff for the Kenya Ladies Golf Union KLGU 2026 calendar.

Elite lady golfer Mercy Nyanchama, playing off a handicap of one, ruled the fairways, firing a spectacular gross 67 to claim the prestigious overall title and dominance in division A.

“I started with a bogey, but I didn’t let it rattle me,” Nyanchama said during her victory speech.

“I managed a one under on the front nine and really found my rhythm to go four under on the back. The course was in pristine condition, and the support from the sponsors made this win more special.”

Her stellar performance earned her a coveted holiday ticket to Zanzibar, courtesy of the event’s travel partner.

The KLGU chairman, Mukami Wangai, praised the club’s organisation and the standard of play, noting the importance of the year ahead.

“We are thrilled to begin the official 2026 circuit here at Sigona.  The commitment from our sponsors and the dedication of these players set a high bar for the rest of the season,” said Wangai.

“With the Lady Captains’ induction week coming up this week, we are focused on making 2026 a transformative year for women’s golf in Kenya.”

The focus now shifts to the Kenya Air Force Golf Club, which will be held at the end of this month.

Limuru Country Club’s Nancy Wairimu was second with a score of gross 73, as Hezel Kuria took the third prize with gross 79.

Jennie Xue won in the division A nett category with 70 nett. Mary Wainaina was second with 76 nett as junior sensation Belinda Wanjiru settled for third spot with 77 nett.

Other divisions witnessed cutthroat competitions, with Glady Maina winning the division B prize with 92 gross.

Stella Njoroge came in second with a gross 93 points.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Ladies Golf Union 2026 Sigona Ladies Zanzibar Kenya Air Force Golf Club
.

Latest Stories

How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
National
By Maryann Muganda
12 mins ago
DPP seeks age assessment for female TikToker in Mombasa heroin trafficking case
County
By Boniface Mithika
39 mins ago
Learn to speak up without being pushy
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
By Maryann Muganda 12 mins ago
How aviation workers' strike disrupted flights at JKIA
From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved