Mugure tames Ocean waves to clinch top spot

By Maarufu Mohamed | Feb. 10, 2026

Hilda Mugure follows her swing. [File, Standard]

It was a brilliant day for Hilda Mugure, who braved the Indian Ocean waves to grab the top spot in the Lady Captain’s (Susan Mwangi) Prize Golf tournament over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 18, Mugure who is also the outgoing Club Lady captain of the nearby Nyali Golf and Country Club, stood tall and unshakable in carding an excellent 37 stableford points to emerge the overall winner at the tournament held at the par 71 Seafront Mombasa Golf Club.

“The rhythm across the course was challenging, but my solid swings and skillful putting on the greens made my day. And I am totally thrilled to have won. This is thanks to the club, sponsors, and everyone who made this tournament special. To my fellow competitors, you all played great,” said Mugure.

The 18-hole tournament was organised by the club’s outgoing Lady captain Susan Mwangi to bid farewell to the members and friends after the completion of her one-year tenure in office.

Mwangi, who handed over the officer to her vice lady captain Gladys Kiprono, said it has been a challenging year, but full of success with the help of her board members and supporters.  

“We have been able to increase the ladies membership, hosted several successful ladies’ tournaments and thanks to you all for making this happen. We have come to the end of our fantastic tournament.  Big congrats to our winners, you played some amazing golf. Thanks to everyone for being part of it and to our sponsors for making the day successful,” said Mwangi.

The club’s past Lady captain Gladys Kasi, playing off handicap 24, was the female winner after producing 34 points while handicap 30 Constance Achila claimed the runner-up slot on a countback score of 33 points, tying on the same score with third- placed handicap 16 Mary Mariga.

The male winner on 41 points was handicap 18 Rishi Dodhia. 

