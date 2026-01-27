Pro Swim and USIU-A Dolphins dominate NCSA gala

Pro Swimming Academy's Jeff Muthuri during Level 2 Age Group Swimming Championships at Makini School, on October 9, 2022. [File, Standard]

Pro Swim Academy Kenya and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Dolphins Swim Club dominated the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) 12 years and over Level One Swimming Gala held at Kiota School over the weekend.

Pro Swim garnered 14 medals, seven gold, five silver and two bronze to top the men’s table while USIU-A Dolphins finished second with seven gold, four silver and nine bronze. Amazi Dolphins were third with seven gold, four silver and a bronze. Frontal Wave Swim Club and Kenton College completed the men’s top five with a total of 15 and 11 medals respectively.

The two sides secured five gold medals each but were separated by silver and bronze and just like the first three sides which won seven gold medals each.

USIU-A Dolphins emerged top in the women’s contest with nine gold, seven silver and three bronze medals. Little Fish Swim Club settled for second best with seven gold, six silver and six bronze medals with Kenyatta University finishing third with six gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Hosts Kiota School were fourth with six gold, three silver and five bronze medals while Raptors Swim Club finished fifth with five gold, a silver and a bronze.

Sifa Nyamweya of Little Fish topped the girls 12 to13 years individual ranking with 11 points in a tight contest that saw Siya Soni of Kenton and Zoe Mbogo of St Christophers International tie in second place with 10 points.

Kiota’s Vicky Kitonga ranked best in the girls 14 to 15 years category with 12 points one more than Mikaela Savani of Little Fish who finished second while Amani Mwangi of Barracuda Aquatics and Naledi Omondi of German School Nairobi completed the top three tied on eight points.

Enzo Kiprotich of Little Fish dominated his peers in the boys 14 to 15 years challenge to lead with 18 points. Jordan Mande of Wave Gliders Swim Club was second with 15 while Baraka Kayugira of Tidal Wave Swim Academy was third with 11. Samantha Wanjiku of Pro Swim garnered a total of 22 points to top the girls 16 to 18 years rankings while Kyra Makena of Raptors and Nadia Yego of Kianda School were second and third with 20 and 14 points.

Kenyatta University’s Darlene Lipere and USIU-A Dolphins Sylvia Njagi ranked best in the women’s 19 years and over after garnering 12 points apiece. Esther Njoroge of Kenyatta was third with 11. Pro Swim duo of Brian Njeru and Simon Waweru topped the men’s 19 years and over contest with 20 and 16 points respectively whereas USIU-A Dolphins’ Joshua Isige and Nethan Valua settled for third place with nine points each.

Frontal Wave’s Justin Kariuki and Ayden Mwengi of Otters ranked best in the boys 16 to 18 years category with 22 points with Kariuki’s teammate Jonathan Mwangi ranking third with 14 points.