KCB coach Muthui’s delight at Africa slot
KCB head coach David Muthui has expressed his delight after leading the club back to the African Club championship.
The bankers, who last featured in the continental show-piece in 2015, earned a ticket to next year’s competition after finishing second, behind champions Prisons Kenya, in the just concluded Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs at the Kasarani Gymnasium.
KCB stunned Kenya Pipeline 3-2 (29-27, 19-25, 22-25,25-20 ,15-12) before thrashing Bungoma County by straight sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-7) to end the season with five points, one more than third placed Pipeline.
“We toiled for this victory and we are grateful for the support we have received from our sponsors. It is a great moment for us.
Club Championship
“The girls played their hearts out and they deserve this chance to represent the country in the club championship.
“We look forward to continue with the same performance next year,” Muthui told Standard Sports.
“It has been long since we last went to the club championship. But I think this was our year and God answered our prayers.”
KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Judith Sidi Odhiambo was quick to praise the girls for their impressive display.
“We are very proud of what the ladies have achieved this year. It took a lot of sacrifice, dedication and hard work to be here. We will continue supporting the team and ensure they prepare well for the club championship,” said Odhiambo.
