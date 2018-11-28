Ashley Cole eyes English return after LA Galaxy release - and has offers
Ashley Cole is interested in a return to English football after being released by LA Galaxy.
The 37-year-old ex-England and Chelsea left-back - currently living in Hollywood - is one of eight players released by the MLS outfit.
But Mirror Sport understands he received a number offers from Championship clubs even before Galaxy announced their decision on Monday.
Cole earned 107 caps for England between 2001 and 2014, making him the sixth most-capped England international of all time.
The Three Lions’ first black centurion is set to appear in tonight’s second part of the ITV documentary, Out of Their Skin which charts 40 years of black players in Britain.
With his Galaxy contract reaching an end, the MLS outfit chose not to exercise an option to re-sign him and seven other players.
Cole joined LA Galaxy in 2016. The ex-Arsenal defender was named captain in March, two months after signing a one-year contract extension. He scored three goals in 86 appearances for the club.
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of 16 players named in LA Galaxy’s squad for the 2019 MLS season, which is scheduled to start in March.
