Shujaa ready for Dubai and Cape Town duties

207 Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

National Sevens team, Shujaa, will have four debutants in the HSBC World Sevens Series when the 2018-19 season kicks off with the Dubai leg next weekend.

The debutants include Homeboyz pair of Johnstone Olindi and Charles Omondi, Mwamba winger Daniel Taabu and Brian Wahinya of Kenyatta University's Blak Blad.

"It's a great feeling to be in the squad. I did not expect the call up this soon having only completed high school a year ago," Olindi told The Standard Sports.

"That shows that I am growing and my hardwork is being noticed. I hope to help the team reach semi finals in Dubai," Olindi said.

Speaking after announcing the squad yesterday, head coach Paul Murunga said the rookies were selected purely on merit, having impressed during the 2018 national Sevens circuit.

"For many years, a lot of coaches have not been bold enough to expose these young players at the big stage. The four performed well in the local Sevens circuit as well as the Safari Sevens and we decided to give them a chance," Murunga said.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Murunga, who was appointed head coach in October, targets to introduce at least 10 uncapped players to the world stage by the time the season ends with the Paris Sevens next year.

"I do not want a scenario where we have close to 12 tournaments in a year and we struggle with fatigue issues," said Murunga.

"We should build stability in the team which will ensure we are consistently in the top four."

There is a return to the squad for Alvin Otieno and Samuel Motari whose last involvement in the Series was at the 2016 Singapore Sevens when the side scooped a historic title.

The team, which leaves for Dubai on Monday, will be captained by Kenya Harlequins half-back Eden Agero.

Meanwhile, the national women's Sevens squad, which will grace the Dubai Women's tournament was also named yesterday.

Head coach Kevin Wambua has called up three debutants in Stella Wafula, Anne Gorety and Christabel Tata, all from the Impala Ladies team.

The squad, which is captained by Philadelphia Olando, also features Sheila Chajira, Sarah Oluche, Sinaida Aura, Diana Awino and Cynthia Camilla.

The Lionesses won the Africa Sevens.