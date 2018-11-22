Transfer News: Chelsea 'join Man Utd in battle' for £70million-rated Milan Skriniar
Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen to land Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
United have extensively scouted the Slovakian international centre-back during the last year, but according to The Sun, Chelsea are now ready to vie for the 23-year-old.
Skriniar joined Inter for £16million from Sampdoria in 2017 but has seen his value sky-rocket at San Siro.
Gary Cahill is set to leave Stamford Bridge, David Luiz turns 32 during the current season, Cesar Azpilicueta is back playing at full-back and Sarri has major questions over Andreas Christensen's ability to play in a back four.
As such, the Italian has turned his attention to Skriniar as a potential solution.
But he faces a battle with United, with Skriniar one of the names at the top of Jose Mourinho's wishlist as he looks to further bolster his defence.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Skriniar will start at the heart of Inter's defence when they meet Tottenham in the Champions League next week.
LATEST STORIES
‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike Sonko
Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough search
Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal
Didier Drogba retires
- Two-day Hill Climb set for Naivasha tomorrowSports 12 hours ago
- Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough searchRugby 1 hour ago
- Ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler arrives in KenyaFootball 4 hours ago
- Manchester United accidentally ‘announce’ transfer of goalkeeper [Photos]Football 1 day ago
- Marcus Rashford 'ready to quit Man Utd for Real Madrid' Football 1 day ago
- VAR to be used in Premier LeagueFootball 1 week ago
- How Kenyans threw caution to the wind in OmanCricket 1 week ago