Transfer News: Chelsea 'join Man Utd in battle' for £70million-rated Milan Skriniar

164 Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 13:58 GMT +3 | Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 13:58 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Milan Skriniar is one of the few defenders in Europe being lined up for a big money move, according to reports [Courtesy]

Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen to land Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

United have extensively scouted the Slovakian international centre-back during the last year, but according to The Sun, Chelsea are now ready to vie for the 23-year-old.

Skriniar joined Inter for £16million from Sampdoria in 2017 but has seen his value sky-rocket at San Siro.

Gary Cahill is set to leave Stamford Bridge, David Luiz turns 32 during the current season, Cesar Azpilicueta is back playing at full-back and Sarri has major questions over Andreas Christensen's ability to play in a back four.

As such, the Italian has turned his attention to Skriniar as a potential solution. Skriniar joined Inter for £16million from Sampdoria in 2017 [Courtesy]

But he faces a battle with United, with Skriniar one of the names at the top of Jose Mourinho's wishlist as he looks to further bolster his defence.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Skriniar will start at the heart of Inter's defence when they meet Tottenham in the Champions League next week.