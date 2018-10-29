Reaction to death of Billionaire King Power boss Srivaddhanaprabha

77 Monday, October 29th 2018 at 12:37 GMT +3 | Monday, October 29th 2018 at 12:37 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Leicester tributes to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha led by Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire and Kasper Schmeichel

Reaction to the death of Leicester City chairman and King Power owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash outside the Premier League club's ground on Saturday:

English Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore in a statement:

"Vichai was a gentleman who graced the game with his civility and charm and we will miss him enormously. His impact on Leicester - the football club and city - will be remembered forever." An aerial view of the crashed helicopter's charred remains shows the aircraft partially covered by a sheet this afternoon

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan tweeted:

"Absolutely heartbroken and devastated regarding the news of our chairman. A man that was loved and adored... . "

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel:

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible, not just to our fans but to fans all over the world in any sport!" Fans have left a sea of flowers, shirts and scarves outside Leicester's stadium

Leicester City's Austria defender Christian Fuchs tweeted a photo of himself with a smiling Vichai and the words "THANK YOU".

Vardy declared: "Struggling to find the right words....but to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club.

Leicester City and England defender Ben Chilwell:

"I can't believe it. I'm heartbroken to hear that no-one survived the crash yesterday. Vichai was one of the best people you could wish to meet, making you happy made him happy, he was always smiling and laughing. What he did for not just this football club but for Leicester as a city is incredible. He bought us all together."

Leicester City's England defender Harry Maguire:

"Words can't describe how I feel. A truly great, kind loving man who will missed so much by everyone."

Devastating news.

You will always be remembered for everything you did and the opportunities you gave to the club, the players and the city. A truly great man ???????? pic.twitter.com/tBWEH4pi04 — Harvey Barnes (@harveybarnes97) October 28, 2018

Leicester and England Under-21 midfielder James Maddison:

"Devastated and heartbroken at the news that no one survived the helicopter crash yesterday. Life isn't fair sometimes. A wonderful thoughtful man who lived and breathed Leicester City Football Club. Rest in Peace Boss".

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah:

"A truly sad day for football."

Leicester's opponents on Saturday West Ham United:

"We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at this sad and tragic time. His immense contribution to Leicester City FC, the city of Leicester and English football will never be forgotten. Our condolences also go to the other families affected by the tragedy."