Lionel Messi pictured for the first time since breaking arm as star is spotted out in Barcelona

Wednesday, October 24th 2018

Lionel Messi with a broken arm [Courtesy]

Lionel Messi has been pictured for the first time since sustaining a broken arm in Saturday's win over Sevilla.

The Barcelona star faces around three weeks on the sidelines after falling awkwardly in the first half of the 4-2 win that saw Ernesto Valverde's men return to the top of the table.

However, he appeared in good spirits as he was spotted out and about in Barcelona with his wife Antonella and teammates Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez. The Barcelona star faces around three weeks on the sidelines [Courtesy]

Messi was wearing a sling to provide support for his injury, which rules him out of Sunday's showdown against rivals Real Madrid.

A Barcelona statement said: "Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks." Messi was wearing a sling to provide support for his injury [Courtesy]

He is now set to miss two Champions League games against Inter Milan as well as the Clasico and La Liga games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis.

However, coach Valverde insists his side can cope with the loss of Messi.

"We know what he gives to us and what the opponents think when they see Leo on the field," Valverde said at a press conference. He is now set to miss two Champions League games against Inter Milan as well as the Clasico and La Liga games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis [Courtesy]

"We must prepare ourselves and have the resources to cope without him, even if these are tough games.

"In the past we have had games without him and we have always tried to maintain our style."