DCI Kinoti goes for former Sports PS Ekai, Wario ordered to surrender

Saturday, October 13th 2018

Current- Ambassador Richard Titus Ekai [ PHOTO BY DUNCAN OCHOLLA]

Former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts Richard Titus Ekai has been arrested over the mismanagement of funds during the 2016 Rio Olympics Summer Games.

The arrest comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji recommended the prosecution of former Sports Minister Hassan Wario, ex-director of Administration Harun Komen, NOCK deputy treasurer Stephen Kiptanui, former Finance Officer Patrick Kimathi and former Secretary General Francis Kanyili.

Wario has been given 24 hours to present himself to the DCI headquarters. Former Sports Minister Hassan Wario speaks during an event in 2016. /FILE

According to DPP Noordin Haji, more than Sh55 million meant for the athletes was mismanaged.

The Government had set aside Sh544 million to facilitate athletes’ participation in the tournament.

“During the Rio Olympics, the Government set aside Sh544 million to facilitate athletes participating in the games. Unfortunately, part of the funds was mismanaged thus denying athletes proper facilitation,” read the first part of DPP’s statement to the news rooms.

“The DCI received a report in December 2016 from the Kenyan athletes on alleged mismanagement of millions of shillings meant for Team Kenya which participated in the Rio Summer Olympic Games 2016,” he added.

DPP Haji said that investigations concluded that several felonies were committed with regard to how the funds were allocated.

“The DCI undertook investigations which established that various offences were committed in the manner in which the funds allocated for the Rio Olympic Games were managed. The inquiry file was submitted to the DPP with recommendations to charge various persons involved in the management of the games.”

After careful review of the inquiry file and the evaluation of evidence provided, the DPP said he is satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to charge the seven people mentioned above for the following offences:

- Six counts of Abuse of office

- Four counts of Willful failure to comply with laws relating to the management of public funds.

He then ordered for the seven to be arraigned in court and directed them to report to the DCI headquarters before 15th October.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has recently pledged to fight corruption, end impunity in the country.