Ex Man United midfielder Adnan Januzaj set to make shock return to Premier League

77 Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 18:55 GMT +3 | Friday, August 3rd 2018 at 18:55 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Leicester explore possibility of signing Manchester United flop Adnan Januzaj from Real Sociedad

Leicester are seriously considering a move for former Manchester United midfielder Adnan Januzaj.

The Daily Mail says Foxes are eyeing a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

The Belgian winger has been playing for Real Sociedad and made an impact at the World Cup when he scored against England in the final group game. ex-Manchester United starlet Adnan Januzaj

Januzaj has had loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland in his career, and spent five seasons at Old Trafford.

Januzaj has a €60m release clause at Real Sociedad.

