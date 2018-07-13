Croatia superstar set to miss World Cup final after being treated in hospital

Ivan Perisic could miss World Cup final

Ivan Perisic could miss Croatia's first ever World Cup final after suffering a thigh injury.

The 29-year old was one of his side's crucial players as he scored equalizer in the second half before Mario Mandzukic scored the decisive goal in extra time to win their semi-final match against England 2-1.

According to Daily Mail, Perisic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, injured his left thigh during their World Cup semi-final win over England on Wednesday and was taken to hospital for scans on a thigh knock.

The injury could rule Perisic out of World Cup final and the whole of Croatia will be praying for his speedy recovery to face France.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said it was too early to talk about his players' fitness ahead of the final.

Dalic said: 'The guys celebrated reaching the final and today we are having a day of recovery. I'm not ready yet to talk about the condition of the players.

'Before the match against England we had enough problems, but nobody complained. No one, no matter how hard it got, wanted to leave the pitch. I'm proud to coach these players.'

Croatia came from behind to win the game at the Luzhniki Stadium with Ivan Perisic equalising in the second half before Mario Mandzukic scored the decisive goal in extra time. Ivan Perisic

Solid French defence -

France have the advantage of a day's more rest than their opponents after they reached the final for the third time in their history on Tuesday.

A second-half header from Samuel Umtiti proved enough for a 1-0 victory against Belgium in Saint Petersburg, sending tens of thousands of people pouring onto the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris in scenes of joy last seen when France won the World Cup on home soil in 1998.

Despite the much-vaunted attack of teenager Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, France's defence proved the difference as they shut down Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku and showed they will be hard to beat on Sunday.