Jose Mourinho praises Pogba amid fall out speculations

Pogba impressed during France win against Belgium in the World Cupsemi-finals [Photo: Courtesy]

France progressed to the finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after defender Samuel Umtiti’s powerful header went past Thibaut Courtois in the 51st minute.

However, the game was mostly dominated by Belgium with 63 per cent of possession but Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante impressed in midfield for Didier Deschamps’s side. Pogba celebrates with Umtiti after defender's goal [Photo: Courtesy]

Pogba’s manager at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho was so pleased with the 25-year-old performance and singled him out for praises. The Portuguese boss also had some praises for his former player at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane. Mourinho singled out Pogba and Varane for praises [Photo: Courtesy]

‘They tried to control the game which they did with a fantastic performance by Varane and a very good performance by Pogba,’ Mourinho told RT after the match.

‘Pogba was mature he played with great maturity. When he had to hold position and to keep control of the game he did. Varane was solid at the back [Photo: Courtesy]

‘When Deschamps took off Giroud to bring on Nzonzi then Pogba had more freedom but freedom not to do silly things. Freedom to keep the ball away from the dangerous areas.

‘To keep the ball, to assist Griezmann for a great chance. He was very, very mature.’