Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club

77 Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3 | Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3 | Golf By Mohamed Marufu:

LIMURU GOLF peepares to tee during a standard group sponsored golf at LIMURU golf club.

Home club’s Muigai Kamau was in his best form as he posted 38 stableford points to emerge the overall winner of the 2018 Charity Blind golf challenge at the Limuru course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 13, Kamau’s victory came after starting off by sinking a rare birdie on the par four first hole and landed seven level pars against mixed bogey shots on the rest of both nines.

“The course was in a fantastic condition, but somewhat challenging. I am extremely happy to win in this worthy cause,” said Kamau.

The one-day stableford tournament, which attracted a field of 120 golfers, was organised by the Kenya Society for the Blind. Some of the sponsors included Standard Group Limited, Ketepa, Minet and Jubilee Insurance Company.

Clubmate handicap 5 James Kimani fired a three-way countback score of 37 points to claim the Men winner’s slot after tying on the same points with handicap 5 John Gathu, handicap 5 Kevin Muchiri and handicap 13 Ndungu Kaberere.

Gilruth Wafari, playing off handicap 9, was the lady winner on 35 points, while handicap 9 Ngugi Kamau was the lady runner-up.

George Gachaiya, on 23 points, was the first nine winner, while Onesmus Githere, on 20 points, was the second nine winner. Lawrence Njenga sank a hole-in-one at the 16 hole.

Meanwhile, Joseph Oluoch bounced back to victory after a long silence as he fired 39 stableford points to emerge the overall winner in the fourth edition of the ongoing Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) road to Karen Masters qualifiers in Nyali.

Oluoch, who was on a winning spree before he went mute, earned an automatic slot to the 2018 KCB Pro-Am Karen Masters that will take place at the Karen course on July 17.

“My victory came after receiving few tips on adjustments of my swings from professional golfer Fred Kamau. It's long time since I won an event, but today I have done it," said Oluoch.

The event had 164 golfers.