How Kenyans can play the biggest American lotteries from Kenya

Thursday, June 28th 2018 at 11:33 GMT +3

TheLotter’s most recent big win came in September 2017 when Nataliia from Ukraine won a $1 million US Mega Millions second prize. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenyans can play the biggest lotteries in the world, such as the American Mega Millions, which is currently offering a jackpot worth $232 million USD (KSh 23.4 billion)!

Mega Millions awarded a $656 million USD (KSh 54.4 billion) jackpot prize to three lucky winners in March 2012, a record many thought would last for quite some time. In January 2016, Powerball—the other hugely popular American lottery—stunned the world when it awarded a $1.6 billion USD (KSh 163 billion) jackpot. With prizes this high, people everywhere want to try their luck at winning an enormous lottery jackpot.

There is no need for Kenyans to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play Mega Millions from Kenya by purchasing official tickets at theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service.

TheLotter’s local offices in over twenty countries buy official lottery tickets on behalf of customers across the globe, including customers from Kenya. The website charges a transaction fee for purchasing and safeguarding physical tickets. TheLotter scans and uploads the tickets they purchase to the player’s account. No commissions are taken from winning tickets.

Anyone Can Play, Anyone Can Win

TheLotter's most recent big win came in September 2017 when Nataliia from Ukraine won a $1 million US Mega Millions second prize.

Earlier in 2017, theLotter had its biggest win to date: Aura Dominguez from Panama won a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot. Dominguez had only been playing the lottery online for two months when she won her life-changing prize.

TheLotter’s most famous winner by far is M.M., an Iraqi who won a $6.4 million jackpot in August 2015 playing Oregon Megabucks from Baghdad.

The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in media outlets all over the world. The story appeared in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, CNN, and in the Associated Press. All of them noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes buying official tickets online at theLotter.

Playing the Lottery Online Is Easy and Secure

Playing the lottery online is the easiest and most convenient way to play. It is possible to create an account and begin playing any of the 50 lotteries available on theLotter within minutes. TheLotter.com is user friendly and features 24/7 customer support through a Live Chat feature, telephone, or via email.

In the 16 years that theLotter has been in business it has paid out over $80 million USD in prizes to more than 3 million winners from across the globe.

Furthermore, playing with theLotter is the most secure way to play the lottery. All transactions on theLotter.com, as well as personal and payment information, are secured with Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

A Lottery Jackpot Could Be Just a Click Away