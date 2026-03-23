Nairobi moves to rehabilitate aging dam amid flood crisis

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Governor Johnson Sakaja speaks during a visit to the Nairobi Dam on March 23, 2026. [Courtesy]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a major rehabilitation of the Nairobi Dam, after stakeholders chose restoration over decommissioning.

A multi-agency assessment was conducted on Monday by the Water Resources Authority, the Nairobi Rivers Commission and the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), whose findings pointed to the urgent need for intervention.

The team warned of a looming disaster, citing the dam's aging walls, which risk collapse under mounting pressure from rising floodwaters, and recommended prompt action.

Built in 1953, the Nairobi Dam has long been critical in controlling floods along the Ngong River, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

Sakaja outlined three immediate priorities.

“The first is clearing obstructions downstream of the spillway to allow water to flow freely and ease pressure on walls that have already shown signs of breaching,” said Sakaja, adding, “The second is conducting geotechnical surveys to test the structural integrity of the embankment. The third is enforcing a 30-metre buffer zone around the dam to protect both the public and the infrastructure.”

Rehabilitation works could begin as early as this week, running concurrently with public participation meetings to gather views from city residents.

A meeting is scheduled in Nairobi West tomorrow, followed by another in Highrise on Wednesday, March 25.

The dam's deteriorating condition has been attributed to pollution, poor sewage discharge, encroachment and the growth of informal settlements along its banks.

"At this stage, we are choosing full rehabilitation. Decommissioning would multiply flood risks for downstream areas," Sakaja said.

The county hopes that restoring the dam will strengthen flood control efforts following a deadly month where 37 people were killed by floods in Nairobi this March alone.

Evictions and demolitions along riverbanks have also begun as part of the capital's broader flood mitigation plan.