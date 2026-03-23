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Kisumu-Kericho road cut off as River Nyando bursts

By Denis Omondi | Mar. 23, 2026
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Some parts of Ahero town were submerged in floods  after River Nyando burst at the Ahero Bridge on March 23, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Traffic along the Kisumu-Awasi-Kericho route has been disrupted after River Nyando burst its banks and overflowed onto adjacent roads, putting road users at risk of being swept away by the raging waters.

In an advisory issued late Monday, the government urged motorists to divert at Timboroa to Lesos before joining the Kapsabet-Chavakali-Kisumu route.

"The government wishes to notify the public that River Nyando has burst its banks at Ahero Bridge along the Kericho-Awasi-Kisumu road. The river has overflowed onto the roadway, with water levels continuing to rise and posing a significant risk to motorists and other road users," said Isaac Mwaura, the government spokesperson.

"Road users are urged to exercise caution and comply fully with this directive."

Beyond the traffic disruptions, businesses ground to a halt in Ahero after parts of the town were submerged. 

An emergency response team, from the Red Cross, was dispatched for search and rescue operations, though no casualties have been reported so far.

Residents called on the government to construct drainage outlets as a permanent solution to the area's recurring floods, with some attributing the problem to heavy rains in upstream counties bordering Kisumu.

Learning was also disrupted at Ahero Girls High and Senior School after floodwaters soaked the school compound, raising concerns over student safety and health risks tied to poor sanitation.

School administrators decried what they described as neglect by both local and national authorities, calling on the government to intervene and safeguard learners. 

Members of the school board, who convened on Monday, urged parents to remain calm, saying the situation was under control.

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Related Topics

Ahero Bridge River Nyando Ahero Girls High School Kisumu Floods
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