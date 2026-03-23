Blogger accused of defaming MP Mulyungi hit with arrest warrant

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Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi during a past church service. [File, Standard]

A Nairobi court has issued a warrant of arrest against blogger Kitovoto Mutinda after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in a case filed by Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi.

Mutinda is facing nine counts of publishing false information against the legislator, contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.

The matter had earlier been adjourned after the accused’s lawyer informed the court that his client was unwell and therefore unable to attend proceedings.

However, when the case came up for hearing on Monday, March 23, 2026, before Milimani Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi, the court was informed that neither the accused nor his lawyer was present, bringing the proceedings to a halt.

Following the absence, the MP, through his legal team, urged the court to issue a warrant of arrest against Mutinda.

The complainant further told the court that the blogger had allegedly continued to publish information about him despite the ongoing case.

In addition, the MP’s lawyer made an oral application seeking orders to stop Mutinda from continuing to publish material deemed injurious to the legislator.

In her ruling, Magistrate Ndombi granted the request, forfeited the cash bail, and issued a warrant of arrest against the accused.

The court also issued restraining orders barring Mutinda from publishing any further information related to the case.

“Therefore, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings, the accused is hereby restrained from publishing any information relating to any subject in this case that is alleged to be false and injurious to the complainant pending the hearing and determination of this case.”

According to the charge sheet, Mutinda is accused of intentionally publishing false information through a write-up account, Kinuko 96.5 FM, on August 9, 2024, at 1556 hours in the Kitui Leaders’ Council WhatsApp group, with the intent that the information would be considered or acted upon as authentic.

He is also alleged to have circulated the same information across multiple WhatsApp platforms, including the Kitui Professional Forum, the proposed Mwingi Municipality group, the Kitui DG platform, the United People of Mwingi group, the Kitui Leaders’ Council group, and the Mwingi Political Forum.