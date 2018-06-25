Golf: Veteran defeats 136 golfers in annual tournament in Mombasa

Monday, June 25th 2018 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

SPORTS-GOLF-TRUPHENA OYARO; Nyali's lady golfer Truphena Oyaro makes a swing.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standrad]

Brave Oyaro keeps cool to bag vital victory as Awuor cards 81 gross to win the Thika Ladies Open title

Veteran lady golfer Truphena Oyaro braved morning showers at the challenging par 71 Nyali Golf Course for victory in this year's annual Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers tournament.

Oyaro beat a team of 136 golfers for victory. The handicap 20 posted a sterling 41 stableford points to claim the trophy during the one-day stableford event.

Oyaro's triumph came after sinking two rare birdies at the par three-second and par four-12th holes. She then added six level pars and had a disastrous mixed bag of bogey shots on the rest of the fore and back nine.

“The course played tough today following the rains but am extremely happy to have sank birdies for the victory. It was not easy but it's now looking positive ahead of upcoming events," said Oyaro.

Clubmates handicap 28 Hitendra Halai was the Men winner on 39 points, while handicap 10 Ijaz Philip Mbugua posted a countback score of 37 points to finish second, tying with handicap 20 Ijaz Sheikh, who was third.

Alice Wahome, playing off handicap 20, was the Lady winner on 36 points, two points ahead of clubmate handicap 28 Pia Swatton, who was the runner-up.

Windsor’s handicap 19 Sam Kihoro was the Guest winner on 28 points, while Naveed Arif won the Piga Mingi Prize on 16 points.

At the par 72 Thika Sports Club, Golf Park’s handicap 7 A. Awuor carded 81 gross to emerge the winner of the 2018 Thika Ladies Open.

Muthaiga’s handicap 9 Nancy Ndungu was the runner-up with the same score.

Golf Park’s handicap 22 Faith Ontune, on 92 gross, won bronze medal, while home club’s handicap 24 Rose Ikenye was the runner-up with 98 gross.

Karen’s handicap 16 Betty Gacheru was the Silver nett winner on 70 and handicap 11 Channelle Wangari, on 74 nett, claimed the runner-up slot.

Home club’s handicap 33 Carol Ng’ang'a, on 70 nett, won bronze, while Ruiru’s handicap 24 Mary Muthoni, on 75 nett, was the runner-up.