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Why Nairobi Africa France summit bears the hallmarks of Macron-Ruto priorities

By The Conversation | May. 12, 2026
President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto during the 2026 Africa-France summit in Nairobi.[File,Standard]

The 2026 Africa-France summit in Nairobi on May 11-12 is the first to be held in an African country that is not a former French colony. It is also the first to be held since the dramatic collapse of relations between France and several West African countries, notably Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The 2026 summit can be understood as the latest example of President Emmanuel Macron’s new Africa doctrine, which he laid out in Burkina Faso in 2017. The doctrine’s three notable messages were:

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