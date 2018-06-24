French international hints at possible early “retirement” from international duty
By Reuters:
345Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 14:45 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
France midfielder Paul Pogba said the finals in Russia might be his last World Cup but he hopes he will be fit for more.
“It might be my last World Cup,” the Manchester United player, 25, told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s Group C final game against Denmark.
France have already qualified for the last 16 and will secure top spot if they avoid defeat.
“I’m realistic, we don’t know if I’ll be called up, maybe other players will be better than me,” added Pogba.
“I hope I’ll play more. I’ve already had the chance to play two, some can only dream to play one.”
