Raheem Sterling keeps England place for Panama clash as Gareth Southgate makes one change from Tunisia win

345 Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3 | Sunday, June 24th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Raheem Sterling (pictured) flopped in the opening match against Tunisia but is set to keep his place. [Photo/Courtesy]

Gareth Southgate has made just one change for his starting line-up to face Panama - and Raheem Sterling keeps his place.

England boss Southgate has told the players his line-up and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the only change as he comes in for the injured Dele Alli.

Southgate has kept faith with Sterling despite doubts after England's win against Tunisia in their opening Group G game with Tunisia.

Those doubts were fueled by Southgate's assistant Steve Holland being pictured with a team sheet before training this week which suggested Sterling would be left out.

But Southgate insisted yesterday at his press conference the sheet was not his team line-up and he has been true to his word by keeping faith with Sterling ahead of Marcus Rashford. Dele Alli (R) is still a doubt for Panama clash. [Photo/Courtesy]

Sterling, Alli and Jesse Lingard have been struggling for goals from midfield to support Harry Kane who was the two goal hero against Tunisia.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

England's biggest worry might be the temperatures in Nizhny Novgorod as it was well over 30 degrees at kick-off time on Saturday.

FA chiefs were warned about the differences between their training base in Repino but are confident that it will not affect the team.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Young; Lingard, Sterling; Kane.