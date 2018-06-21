German arrives in Turin to finalise Juventus move in free transfer from Liverpool

Thursday, June 21st 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can takes a selfie in Turin ahead of the move. [Photo/Courtesy]

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has arrived in Turin to finalise his move to Italian champions Juventus.

The German international will depart Anfield at the end of this month when his contract with the Reds runs out.

Jurgen Klopp had been keen to keep the 24-year-old on Merseyside, but the ex-Bayern Munich youngster rejected all offers to remain with the Champions League finalists.

Can held off signing a new deal at Anfield and is now set to ink a five-year deal in Turin, having elected to join Max Allegri's side.

Can's decision to move to Italian football, isn't down to financial demands, as Klopp maintained throughout the course of last season.

Can is set to earn in the region of £100,000-a-week at the Juventus Arena - a figure well within Liverpool's capabilities.

Instead, Can wants to play regularly in a holding midfield role, something he will get the chance to do with the Bianconeri.

Can was a key player for Liverpool last term, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

But he and Klopp disagreed over his best position, with the Reds boss preferring him as a No.8.

Klopp's distrust of him as a midfield anchor, his preference of skipper Jordan Henderson and pursuit of another No.6 - ultimately leading to the arrival of Fabinho - persuaded Can that he would be better served leaving Anfield this summer.