Kenya in perfect start: Battle for a promotion to Euro Africa Group II begins at Nairobi Club

77 Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Tennis By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Kenya's Ishmael Changawa during Davis Cup Africa Zone Group III at Nairobi sports club on Monday June 18, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Namibia also win in their opening Group B matches against Algeria.

Hosts Kenya yesterday launched their 2018 Davis Cup Africa Zone Group III campaign with victory over neighbours Uganda at Nairobi Club.

Kenya and eight other African nations are battling for a promotion to the Euro Africa Group II Division.

The Kenyan quartet of Sheil Kotecha, Ismael Changawa, Ibrahim Kibet and Kevin Cheruiyot began their quest in Group B against Uganda’s David Oringa, Boris Aguma, Simon Ayella and Frank Tayebwa.

Kenya captain Rosemary Owino rested promising youngster Albert Njogu for the first assignment in the six-day tournament.

Eighteen-year-old Kotecha set Kenya on victory path with a straight set victory over Oringa in the first rubber.

Kotecha, who was in Kenya’s last year team that narrowly missed a promotion slot after falling to Zimbabwe in the playoffs, was keen not to repeat similar mistakes and fought relentlessly against the experienced Ugandan.

Determined to overcome the Ugandan, Kotecha confidently fought to take the first set 6-4. However, Oringa was not ready to go down easily as he engaged his host in a neck-and-neck chase in the second set. Kotecha held the nerve to give Kenya a 1-0 lead after breaking the tie 7-6 (4) in the second set.

Relieved to have won after a stiff battle, Kotecha said the desire to ensure Kenya took the lead motivated him to fight on.

“I’m glad to have won because he (Oringa) was tough and forced a tie break. Being the first Kenyan on court, I believe it was my responsibility to ensure that we started well and the desire to give us the lead was my inspiration,” Kotecha said.

Oringa, on the other hand, said he gave his best in the match but the cold weather and surface was a big challenge.

“It was chilly and Kampala is not as cold as Nairobi, so the weather kind of slowed me down. I also think my opponent, having trained here before, held an upper hand because my balls were not moving on the surface but I gave the match my best. I hope to play better in the remaining matches,” Oringa said.

Kotecha and Oringa paved way for the second clash between Kenya’s top seed Ismail Changawa and Boris Aguma. Changawa proved why he is indeed Kenya’s best tennis player as he made light work of Aguma easing to a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Kibet and Cheruiyot teamed up for the doubles against Ayella and Tayebwa in the third rubber.

The siblings did not disappoint as well, as they triumphed 6-2, 6-3 for an overall 3-0 victory.

In another Group B tie, Namibia beat Algeria 3-0 to begin their hunt on a high.

Jean Erasmus was too good for Mohamed Makhlouf giving Namibia a 1-0 lead in straight sets of 6-0, 6-2.

Tuki Jacobs ensured that his side was safe with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Youcef Rihane in the second rubber before he partnered with Erasmus to complete the job 6-1, 6-4 against Algeria’s Youcef Ghezal and Mohamed Hassan.